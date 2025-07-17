George Russell's girlfriend reacts to Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson's post on social media

Mercedes driver George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt gave a short reaction to Williams driver Carlos Sainz's girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson's post on social media. The British driver has made an excellent start to the 2025 season and has been one of the drivers of the year, given his consistent performances in the first 12 races.

Ad

The 27-year-old is one of only four drivers, alongside the McLaren duo and Max Verstappen, to have won a race this year after he comfortably claimed victory in Canada. The four-time F1 race winner has been ably supported by his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt, who is often spotted in the paddock cheering him on.

The Spaniard used to work in finance and also has a massive following on Instagram, with over 641k followers. Apart from cheering on George Russell, the 27-year-old extends her support to fellow WAGs, Alexandra Saint-Mleux and Rebecca Donaldson, quite often.

Ad

Trending

Donaldson, who is a Scottish model by profession, posted a series of pictures from a Michael Kors shoot and wrote:

"Summer ready @michaelkors #mkpartner"

Ad

Montero Mundt was impressed by the pictures and gave her a two-word reaction in the comments section, saying:

"Pretty Lady"

Snapshot of Carmen Montero Mundt's reaction to Rebecca Donaldson's post...Credits-Instagram

Carmen Montero Mundt and George Russell have been dating each other for over five years now, after first meeting in 2020.

Ad

George Russell comments on his girlfriend's work ethic

Mercedes driver George Russell was full of praise for his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt, as he commented on her work ethic and her support for his career over the last couple of years.

Speaking with The Sun, the British driver said:

“I’m so fortunate with Carmen because we met before the craziness of F 1. We met organically and it wasn’t a set up. She didn’t know who I was, she didn’t know F 1 and wasn’t even bothered by any of that. She is a very down-to-earth individual and we share values.

Ad

“She’s such a hard worker, wants to achieve so much and she really recognises what it takes in my position to be at this level. Having her on this journey means an awful lot to me because even though we are living our dream, it can be a lonely lifestyle. Having somebody to help you disconnect from that actually brings performance as well.”

Ad

While commenting on their first meeting, Russell added:

“She told me she’s from the south of Spain and she wouldn’t ever expect someone to know the small place she’s from. I knew exactly where she was from, so it was quite coincidental.”

Carmen Montero Mundt is often seen in the F1 paddock and hanging out with George Russell's family on and off the track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More