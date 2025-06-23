George Russell shares padel session update with Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri

George Russell took to his official social media account to share an update on his recent padel session. Taking to his X account, the Mercedes driver uploaded a picture with fellow F1 driver Oscar Piastri, former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, and professional snowboarder Scotty James.
Formula 1 is undergoing a week's break after the Canadian GP. Before the sport moves to Austria next weekend, the drivers received a week's break, and Russell decided to spend it wisely — by playing padel with fellow F1 drivers, and a four-time snowboarding champion.
The Mercedes driver was the only man from the United Kingdom, as Ricciardo, Piastri, and James are all from Australia. Padel has become an increasingly popular game among F1 drivers, and Russell's latest social media post is a testament to that.
In the post, all the aforementioned names were donning a short and white t-shirt as they clicked a photo together. Here's the post by George Russell on X:
Russell's post comes after the Mercedes driver claimed the 2025 Canadian GP victory, his first win of the season. This was also the Silver Arrows' first victory in 2025. Russell claimed the win ahead of the reigning champion, Max Verstappen of Red Bull.
Oscar Piastri of McLaren, the championship leader, finished the race in P4. Daniel Ricciardo, on the other hand, is out of Formula 1 after Racing Bulls parted ways with him at the end of the 2024 Singapore GP.
Mercedes boss shared a positive response to George Russell's contract extension
George Russell's contract with Mercedes expires at the end of this season, and as a result, he needs to look for an alternative unless the Silver Arrows present him with an extension.
Amid this, Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, shared a positive response, and it could be seen as a silver lining for the Briton.
“He's been so long with us and he's growing – the steps he's made from that young driver in Williams, then coming to Mercedes at a difficult time, being on par with Lewis [Hamilton], and then since Lewis left being clearly the senior driver in the team, and it comes natural,” Wolff said.
“It's not like there's some politics. He's just taken the place that he merits and deserves. The ambience in the team is great, and we've agreed on some kind of timeline when we want to settle these things," he further added. (Via F1.com)
Currently, the driver from Kings Lynn is in P4 in the Driver's Standings with 136 points. Compared to him, Kimi Antonelli, Russell's teammate, is in P7 with 63 points. Mercedes is in P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 199 points at the end of 10 races and two Sprints.