“Get you a husband who will wear your face on a shirt”: F1 fans react to George Russell and Toto Wolff wearing special clothes

While Lewis Hamilton is the fashion ace in the Silver Arrows garage, George Russell and Toto Wolff turned up the heat in Silverstone with their beach outfits.

Ahead of the British GP, Russell had a special gift to the Mercedes team boss. George Russell rocked up in a special tribute T-shirt with Wolff's headshot imprinted all over it. He also bought him a wholesome gift, which had his wife Susie Wolff's face printed over it.

The Austrian burst into laughter when he first saw his driver entering his office in the bizarre shirt. He then received his own T-shirt which he quickly tried on after being forced by the Briton.

George Russell revealed that he was denied permission to wear his shirt in the paddock. He would have definitely turned heads in Silverstone, looking more flamboyant than his teammate Hamilton. He and Wolff later agreed that the outfit was better suited for the beaches.

George Russell "exceptionally surprised" by McLaren's pace

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Qualifying

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and rookie teammate Oscar Piastri put in a stellar performance during Saturday's qualifying session. Driving the overhauled MCL60, Norris and Piastri were second and third, beating both the Ferrari and Mercedes, only bettered by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

George Russell was surprised to see McLaren ahead of the Works team. Russell could only manage a fifth-place starting position with teammate Lewis Hamilton will be starting one position behind.

"Exceptionally surprised by them. They've done an amazing job. Not too sure where all of that performance has come from, even last weekend. And their race pace was fast," Russell said to the media on Saturday. (via motorsport.com)

The Briton also expects the McLarens to stay in the fight on Sunday and not drop back into the midfield. Russell backed up his prophecy citing Norris' strong outing in the Austrian GP.

"That's going to be the interesting one tomorrow because you often see teams quick on a Saturday and go backwards on a Sunday. I have a sneaky feeling that won't necessarily be the case with McLaren. So we have a fight on our hands," he added.

The Mercedes driver is motivated to fight the Ferraris, as he is confident that he has the "third and fourth quickest" car in race trim.

The chrome-colored McLarens are the biggest unknowns for the race, as Russell, Norris, and Hamilton will fight to be the highest-finishing Brit.

