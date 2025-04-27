"Glad they're sticking to cars": Fans react to Lando Norris' and Oscar Piastri's horrible knowledge in Geography

F1 fans were left reeling after reacting to McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's horrible knowledge of Geography. The duo have been teammates since the start of the 2023 season, when Piatsri made his debut on the grid to replace fellow Aussie Daniel Ricciardo in the Woking-based outfit.

The two drivers, who are of a similar age, with Norris being a year older than the Melbourne-born native, have become arguably the strongest pairing on the grid. Despite their competitive battles on the track, the pair have kept a light and friendly dynamic off the track.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are often spotted sharing a laugh with each other in the digital content for McLaren on social media. Recently, in a clip shared by F1.com on Instagram, the McLaren pair could be seen struggling to answer basic Geography questions with Norris failing at almost every answer and even poking fun at his own lack of knowledge.

F1 fans reacted to the hilarious clip and gave their hilarious reactions in the comments section of the video.

"Glad they're sticking to cars."

"Lando playing is own game while Oscar answers right 😂"

"Only Lando can manage to pull out so many different faces from Oscar."

"Oscar the smartest , whereas lando😂 he is so cute,"

"The pure confusion is so real honestly."

"Oscar sort of knows stuff and Lando is just there 😂".

Fan reactions to Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris' clip...Credits-Instagram

Despite their off-track failings, both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are currently sitting atop the drivers' standings on the track, with the latter leading the former after five rounds.

Lando Norris gives his take on potentially battling Oscar Piastri in 2025

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he was "free to race" his teammate Oscar Piastri in the 2025 season after multiple team orders prevented them last year.

Speaking with ESPN ahead of the 2025 season, the five-time F1 race winner said:

"We're just free to race. We're happy to go against each other and compete. Of course, we have to know that we're going to be against each other a lot this season, and I hope we are.

"But our strength last season was helping one another and always giving each other a good amount of room, racing fair, those kind of things. And we need to maintain that. That's one of our biggest things as a team and our biggest goal," Norris said.

Despite the duo leading from the front, they have not raced against each other as often as one would think. Both drivers have claimed five race wins in their F1 careers but the Aussie leads the Brit three to one in victories in the 2025 season.

