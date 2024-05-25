“Good day for the Leclerc family”: Oscar Piastri continues the banter on social media with Ferrari star

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri continued the social media banter with Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc after the duo locked out the front row for the Monaco Grand Prix scheduled on May 26.

Piastri kicked off the banter before the race weekend, trying to claim some Monegasque heritage on X (formerly Twitter) with Leclerc agreeing to adopt him. The interaction between the two drivers went viral, earning millions of impressions.

Oscar Piastri, who named himself Oscar Piastri-Leclerc for the weekend, was in a tight battle with Charles Leclerc for the pole position in the qualifying session. The home favorite stormed into pole position as the Australian fell short by one and a half tenth of a second.

After locking out the front row with Leclerc, Piastri took to X to announce that the Leclercs were having a "good day" in the principality.

"Good day for the Leclerc family" he wrote.

Piastri continued the banter as he referred to himself and Leclerc as two locals making up the front row for Sunday's race.

"Two locals on the front row. Who’d have thought?"

Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris follow Leclerc and Piastri in the second row. George Russell starts fifth ahead of Max Verstappen, who was uncharacteristically not in the fight for the pole position.

Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri are in prime position to win the Monaco GP. The duo will put aside the banter and go for ultimate glory this Sunday, May 26, during the 78-lap race scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM local time.

Oscar Piastri credits Charles Leclerc and outlines his primary goal for Sunday

The 23-year-old McLaren driver credited Charles Leclerc for his blistering pace around the track. He also conceded that he made a couple of mistakes in his final run that cost him the pole position.

"There were just a couple of mistakes at the end, but credit to Charles - he's been incredibly quick all weekend and at certain points, I don't think anyone thought we were going to get close to him," Piastri said in the post-session interview.

Oscar Piastri is aiming for his maiden Grand Prix victory this Sunday, as he aims to steal the lead from Leclerc with a good getaway at the beginning to control the race.

"A good start always helps, and if you can get into the lead, then you can control it very easily around here. That is probably the first goal and if not, then the strategy, because as optimistic as I want to be, overtaking around here is not easy. We will try our best from a good starting spot and it is a chance for a good day," the Australian said.

McLaren is running a special Ayrton Senna tribute livery this weekend with Piastri in contention to park the car in the victory lane.