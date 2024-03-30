"Good looking boy" Lando Norris told to show more 'viciousness' by Eddie Jordan after breaking unwanted F1 record

Eddie Jordan feels Lando Norris needs to bring more viciousness to his game as the McLaren driver secured his 14th career podium. With that, the driver holds the record for the most career podiums without winning a race. The youngster has been brilliant since his debut in 2019.

After a couple of years of learning, Lando Norris took over at McLaren in 2021. Since then, the driver has been in impressive form. He almost won a race in Sochi in 2021 and a career pole as well.

Norris, though, has not won a race yet, even though his teammate Daniel Ricciardo won one in Monza, while Oscar Piastri won the sprint in Qatar last season.

Norris has, however, been a consistent performer and racked up 14 career podiums. Talking about the driver on the Formula for Success podcast, Eddie Jordan said that the McLaren driver needs to bring a level of viciousness into his game:

“He’s revered, isn’t he? He’s loved. He’s a good-looking boy. His parents are gorgeous people. He is everything that every father would want to have in their son. He’s a really good example, well-behaved, well-educated, and knows his place.

"I just want to see more fight there. I want to see more viciousness. Could he have won one of them 14 grands prix? He might have won one or two of them. I just want to see more action, real fight, real determination."

Jordan drew parallels with Nigel Mansell as well, as the British driver was renowned for his inner belief. He said:

“When he gets that… remember what was the standout feature of Nigel Mansell?

"He believed he could beat anybody, anybody, and the fact is his talent was possibly in certain areas nowhere near as good as some of the guys he was beating because mentally his mind, no one could pass him and that was it.

Lando Norris told to keep an eye on Oscar Piastri

Eddie Jordan also pointed out that Lando Norris needs to keep an eye on Oscar Piastri as well.

The young Australian, in only his second season, is very close to the McLaren driver, even though Norris has had an edge over him. Talking about Oscar, Jordan feels that there's a driver who could potentially be a champion just like Norris. He said:

“He also has to take care. He has to take care because Oscar is no slouch that’s for certain. I am super impressed how he’s started his second season because very often the second season in Formula 1 as you well know David (Coulthard, co-host) is a huge transition because you’ve got rid of going to the party and you’re now in the hardcore game. You’ve got to perform. Oscar is doing that.”

After three races, Oscar Piastri is one point ahead of teammate Lando Norris in the championship standings.