"Grandpas sticking together": Fans react to Fernando Alonso coming out in support of Lewis Hamilton

F1 fans shared their reactions to Fernando Alonso's support for Lewis Hamilton. Taking to their social media accounts, the fans opened up after Alonso supported his former teammate when asked about the latter's first year at Ferrari.

Hamilton's first year at the Prancing Horse was far from impressive as the seven-time world champion struggled with performance. Apart from the Chinese GP Sprint victory, the British driver did not have much to show for himself till the summer break.

As F1 returned in the Netherlands with the Dutch GP, the drivers participated in the media duties, and this was when Alonso was asked about Hamilton's performance with his former team. Speaking about this, here's what the two-time world champion told Sky Sports F1.

"From the outside, you never know for sure what is going on. But Lewis doesn't need to prove anything. He's an incredible driver, and he will figure out sooner or later to be at the top pace."

As the interview surfaced on the internet, fans shared their reactions. Here are some of the reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X, which was formerly known as Twitter:

Reacting to the comments, a fan wrote, "Grandpas sticking together."

아처 @Archer5210_f1 Grandpas sticking together

"Was not expecting to hear or see this from the likes of him," a fan wrote.

Mr Lawrence @Mr_Lawrence4 was not expecting to hear or see this from the likes of him.

"Are they guna ask all the drivers about Lewis?? Hmmm," a fan wrote.

𝕀 𝕢 𝕣 𝕒 𝕙 @iqrahmbhutta44 Are they guna ask all the drivers about Lewis?? Hmmm

Another fan wrote, "Wait....but I was told Alonso hates Lewis?"

The Casual Fan @effonecasualfan Wait....but I was told Alonso hates Lewis?

"You know the question was stupid when even LH hater no1 is defending him," another fan wrote.

Stefanie @fastpitstop You know the question was stupid when even LH hater no1 is defending him

"Fernando must have had a really relaxed and chilled summer break! Unexpected from him," wrote a fan.

Rob Myers @RobLMyers Fernando must have had a really relaxed and chilled summer break! Unexpected from him.

Lewis Hamilton's partnership with Fernando Alonso

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso became teammates at McLaren when the former joined the British team as a rookie in 2007. Alonso, who was racing with Renault, also switched from the French team as a defending champion.

McLaren team mates Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Fernando Alonso of Spain appear at the drivers press conference during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Interlagos on October 18, 2007 - Source: Getty

He arrived at Woking fresh from his double world championships, which he claimed in 2005 and 2006. As Hamilton and Alonso started their campaigns in the bright silver-red McLarens, the F1 world saw the birth of a new rivalry.

However, their partnership did not last much after Alonso left the Woking team at the end of that year. Kimi Raikkonen won the championship that year, as he beat both Hamilton and Alonso by one point. Hamilton and Alonso both had four wins, 12 podiums, and 109 points to their name in 2007.

Lewis Hamilton continued with McLaren till 2012, before moving to Mercedes in 2013. He raced with the Silver Arrows for 12 long years, won six titles, and claimed 84 wins. In 2025, the Briton moved to Ferrari on a multi-year deal to race alongside Charles Leclerc.

