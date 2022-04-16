"Great for us to compete with such brands" - Ferrari welcomes Audi and Porsche's entry terming it 'good news which we need to be very happy with’

Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto welcomed Audi and Porsche’s entry into F1 and is happy to compete with them. The Italian revealed there will be a meeting before June to finalize the financial and technical factors of the 2026 regulations.

Welcoming the German automakers into the sport, the Ferrari chief said:

“We are very happy for Porsche and Audi to join F1. It's great for the sport, it's great for F1, and it's great for us to compete with such brands. So overall I think it's good news which we need to be very happy with.”

Porsche is expected to partner with Red Bull, whilst Audi are looking towards Alfa Romeo. Aston Martin has also reportedly approached Audi.



Suggesting the entry of the two automotive giants was a benefit to the sport, the Ferrari head welcomed their entry to the sport. Audi and Porsche are being linked to Alfa Romeo and Red Bull F1 teams, although Frederic Vasseuer has denied being aware of any talks with the Volkswagen group. Whether the two names will enter independently as two different teams or enter the sport by buying another team remains to be seen.

Ferrari boss revealed there were discussions before June about some of the regulations for 2026 and beyond

Binotto revealed that there will be meetings and discussions before June to finalize the technical and financial regulations for the 2026 season and beyond. The Prancing Horse team leader believes they are also finalizing rules for new entrants into the sport.

Highlighting the points left for discussion prior to the WMSC meeting in June, Binotto said:

“From now to June, time is certainly very short, which means that we need to work on it as high priority. There are still open points on financial regulations, because they need to be finalised and formalised."

"What is a newcomer? How do we define a newcomer? What are the benefits of a newcomer? All that needs to be clarified and defined. There are points on the technical [aspect] still having open discussions, so there are many things that need to be moved forward and finalised.”

The Maranello team chief believes there are many points in the regulations that need to be clarified and finalized before the World Motorsport Council convenes their meeting in June.

