Guenther Steiner: Decision on Mick Schumacher's 2023 F1 seat 'almost completed'

The decision on Mick Schumacher's seat for the 2023 F1 season is 'almost finished' as shared by Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.

Talking to the German RTL, Steiner said that the decision for Schumacher's seat is almost made. He talked about how Haas had to make a choice keeping the future in mind. The team had to decide whether it wanted a young driver or an experienced one. He said:

"It is almost completed. It's no longer about a race or a lap for me, but about what is the right choice for Haas's future in the medium term. The driver we choose next year has to help the whole team move forward."

He continued:

"A youngster versus a experienced driver? Which is better for the team? We have to decide that. It's not that we said that Mick has to score points now, and he may or may not have the seat. That's not what it's about. It's about the future of the team."

Steiner said that he had known Nico Hulkenberg for years now and have always had a few conversations with him. Talking about Daniel Ricciardo, Steiner said that he wants to let the Australian decide what he wants in the future. The Haas boss said:

"I have known Nico for years. We have conversations, and we need to find out which driver can offer what for the team. Ricciardo has to know for himself what he wants for his future. He has to choose. If he wants to take one step back and then take two steps forward, then he has to decide for himself. He doesn't need me for that."

"If he gets the right car, he will be great in the future" - Former F1 driver on Mick Schumacher

Former F1 driver Hans-Joachim Stuck said on Servus TV that it's highly likely Mick Schumacher may not end up with a seat in F1 next year.

Audi's name has often been thrown around with Mick Schumacher's future, but with the German automotive is not making its debut till 2026. Stuck said:

“Unfortunately for Mick, it is still too early for Audi because they will not be there until 2026. If he is not confirmed at Haas, he will no longer be in Formula 1. This is very clear. I also say very clearly that Mick belongs in Formula 1."

He continued:

"A young driver sometimes has to make some mistakes, because he doesn’t know what the limit of the car is. Guenther Steiner was wrong to unnecessarily put Mick under pressure with useless criticism. It’s crazy to have a seat and not confirm Mick. If he gets the right car, he will be great in the future.”

Mick Schumacher is in all likelihood looking at a sabbatical next season. It will be interesting to see what direction his career takes if that happens.

