Guenther Steiner thinks McLaren could prioritize Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris if Max Verstappen strings together a title campaign

Guenther Steiner addressed the team order situation at McLaren and stated that the Papayas could prioritize Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris. Speaking on a podcast, the former F1 boss stated that if Max Verstappen reduces the gap to Piastri in the championship, there is a chance that McLaren will put Norris in a supporting role.Coming into 2025, both McLaren drivers, Piastri and Norris, have been championship contenders. After 17 races and three sprints, only 25 points separate the two, as either of them can claim the title.However, with back-to-back wins in Italy, and Azerbaijan, Max Verstappen has also come into the mix. Even though he did not look to be a threat initially, two near-perfect race weekends where he claimed the pole and race win brought him back into contention.As Verstappen has become a threat to the McLaren drivers of late, Steiner thinks Zak Brown and Co. will have to prioritize one driver to stop the Red Bull star. Speaking about this, here's what the former Haas team principal said in the recent Red Flags Podcast:&quot;I think they should and they will because in the end to win a championship, the driver in front is gonna have that advantage because he's in front, he's better,&quot; Steiner said, speaking of McLaren should prioritize the driver who will be in front.&quot;I'm pretty sure if Max can show in Singapore that he's a threat by winning the race, or you know by getting close to them, finishing second, I think they will make the call pretty quick,&quot; he further added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCurrently, Max Verstappen is in P3 in the Drivers' Championship with 255 points. He trails Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris by 69 and 44 points, respectively. Verstappen has four race wins to his name, while Piastri and Norris have seven, and five victories under their belt.Lando Norris revealed that Papaya Rules has ceased to existMcLaren star Lando Norris stated that there is no rule such as Papaya Rules. Speaking about the controversial and much-talked-about rule, here's what the British driver said:Lando Norris of McLaren - Source: Getty&quot;There are no papaya rules anymore,” Norris told DAZN. “We’ve never had them.&quot;It feels like a long time, even if it’s short, but it’s something outside my control. I can’t do anything about it. It’s not what I want nor what the team wants. It makes things complicated, and complicated the positions,&quot; he further added.In recent times, the drivers at McLaren noticed a rule or directive that put one driver at an advantageous position over another, and the F1 paddock referred to it as the 'Papapa rules'. Under this rule, a driver had to give up position, podium or race win for the sake of the team, and overall benefits of the two drivers.