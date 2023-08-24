Haas announces extension for Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for the 2024 F1 season 

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg will continue with Haas for another season as the American unit has announced an extension for both drivers.

Magnussen has been a regular fixture in the team for a long time. Except for the 2021 season, which involved Guenther Steiner's failed experiment with rookies, the Danish driver has been a part of the team since 2017.

Nico Hulkneberg, on the other hand, joined the team this season and has been a revelation. The German has done a very impressive job since his return and has been very impressive in qualifying. In terms of securing points, Hulkenberg has been the more dominant one for Haas and that did perhaps make the decision a bit easier for Steiner.

Talking about the extension for both drivers, Steiner said in the official Haas press release:

“I think it’s safe to say that we’ve had an extremely solid driver pairing this season in Formula 1 and ultimately there was no reason to look to change that moving forward. Kevin is obviously a very well-known quantity to us, and I’m delighted he’ll return for what will be his seventh season in Haas colors."

He added:

"With 113 starts for our team alone, we know where his strengths lie and his knowledge and experience of our organization pairs very well with that too. On the other side of the garage, Nico’s simply slotted in without fuss or fanfare and proved himself to be a valuable member of the team. He’s approaching 200 starts in Formula 1 and we’re very happy to be the beneficiary of that experience behind the wheel.”

Nico Hulkenberg happy to have his future secured early with Haas

Nico Hulkenberg was happy to have his future secured with the team early in the season as now he could focus on the races. In the press release, the German talked about how he was happy to be a part of the team and the environment as well. He said:

"It’s nice to get things sorted early for next season to just keep the focus on racing and improving performance. I enjoy being part of the team and share Gene and Guenther's passion for it. We're competing in a very tight midfield and I’m looking forward to building on what we’ve done together so far and taking that forward into 2024.”

Steiner seems to have preferred a more experienced line up this time around after a disappointing run by Mick Schumacher didn't work out for the team.