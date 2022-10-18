"We couldn’t rotate people"- Haas boss on difficulties of having a 24-race F1 calendar from 2023 season

With the F1 calendar expanding to 24 races in 2023, Haas team boss Guenther Steiner revealed that the team will not be able to rotate employees as a strategy to maintain efficiency.

Next season is set to host several triple headers throughout the year that are likely to mentally and physically put a strain on all teams.

As reported by PlanetF1, Steiner revealed that the logistics of managing 24 races in such a short span of time will pose a massive challenge for Haas.

He elaborated, saying:

“It is getting very difficult logistically, 24 races. On the human level, it is getting more difficult. You would need to make the step to change staff but maybe that only works when you go to 30 races because then you have the income to be able to afford that. We couldn’t rotate people. We could rotate one or two people in the mechanics, but we couldn’t rotate the whole crew.”

Formula 1 @F1



Get set for a record-breaking 24 races next season!



#F1 Introducing the 2023 F1 CalendarGet set for a record-breaking 24 races next season! Introducing the 2023 F1 Calendar 👀Get set for a record-breaking 24 races next season!#F1 https://t.co/t6Jl521H1G

Haas boss wants "more sprint races" rather than a longer season calendar

Since the outfit is very clear on its stance against having too many races in a season, Guenther Steiner believes sprint races should be made more frequent in F1. He is of the opinion that sprint races offer more entertainment for spectators whilst simultaneously not putting extra strain on the team.

As reported by PlanetF1, the Italian said:

“I think Stefano said it, the limit is 24. Again, it is 24 plus six sprint races. The sprint races, for us, are not more work. You get more out of the race weekend for the spectators because you have more races on a weekend, it is a good thing. The next step is not that we have more races, but we have more sprint races.”

Beyond the concerns of next season, the team will first look to finish their 2022 campaign on a high. The American outfit currently stands eighth in the constructors' standings with 34 points to their name.

With the season drawing to a close, their biggest worry will be fending off AlphaTauri, who also have 34 points. Nonetheless, if Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher can put up solid performances in the closing races, the outfit might just leapfrog Aston Martin in seventh.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes