Haas boss terms Kevin Magnussen's surprise 2022 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint pole 'the sort of thing that you're scared to dream about'

Haas boss Gunther Steiner claims Kevin Magnussen's surprise pole position at the 2022 Brazilian GP is the stuff of dreams.

Magnussen took the first pole position of his F1 career and will start Saturday's Sprint race in P1, looking to score good points for the American team.

George Russell beached his Mercedes in the middle of Q3, bringing out a red flag. The conditions at the track soon worsened, meaning that those who had already set their laps on faster slick tires would have an inherent advantage.

The 30-year-old driver was at the top of the leaderboard when the red flag came out, putting him in pole position despite not having even close to the fastest car on the grid.

Gunther Steiner claimed Magnussen's result in Brazil was something the team would be 'scared' to even dream about. The Haas boss told Sky:

"This is the sort of thing that you're scared to dream about. The whole team have been trying hard for seven years, circumstances let us pull this one off. It was not luck, it was well-deserved from the driver and from the team, being on the right tyres at the right time and Kevin putting a lap down when it was needed."

Steiner further said:

"He was first out, you could say he had an advantage but also he had a disadvantage as he had nobody to gauge things from, he was on his own."

Potential 2023 Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg claims he is optimistic about his chances of returning to the sport

Mick Schumacher's rumored 2023 Haas F1 replacement Nico Hulkenberg claims that he is relatively optimistic about his chances of returning to the sport next year. The German driver has been out of the sport as a permanent driver since 2019 when he raced for Renault.

Mick Schumacher's 2023 seat seems to be in jeopardy, with only two races to go and no signs of renewal in sight for the German.

Nico Hulkenberg has revealed that he is currently in talks with Haas to potentially replace Schumacher at the American team starting next year, but there has been no official confirmation of the same.

Hulkenberg told Austrian broadcaster ServusTV:

"At the end of the day, it’s not my decision. I’m not making it. There are still talks. I am relatively optimistic, but we will have to be patient a little longer.”

To make matters worse for Mick Schumacher, his teammate Kevin Magnussen took the first pole position of his career in the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint while the German driver will start in P20. The F2 champion is going to have to pull a couple of special performances if he wants to retain his seat in the sport.

