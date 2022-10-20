Haas very close to signing Aston Martin reserve driver for 2023 season - Reports

Haas are reportedly close to signing Aston Martin reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season as a replacement for Mick Schumacher. That has been reported by Mark Hughes of the motorsport magazine. Hulkenbert made his F1 debut in 2010 with Williams and scored pole at Brazil in his debut season.

He has raced for multiple teams, including Renault, Force India, Sauber and Williams. The German was once touted as the 'next Schumacher' as he had the same manager with which Michael Schumacher made his debut (Willi Weber).

Hulkenberg is now expected to replace Mick Schumacher, the son of the great Michael Schumacher. Mick made his F1 debut with Haas last season. Things haven't gone well for him this season, with multiple crashes.

PadreNando @Nanofathering

Firstly, he was literally second choice for a Mercedes seat behind Lewis Fucking Hamilton in 2012 and behind Kimi Fucking Raikkonen for a Ferrari seat in 2014. He was overlooked against world champions. Beat most of his… A rant about Nico Hulkenberg’s image on F1 TwtFirstly, he was literally second choice for a Mercedes seat behind Lewis Fucking Hamilton in 2012 and behind Kimi Fucking Raikkonen for a Ferrari seat in 2014. He was overlooked against world champions. Beat most of his… A rant about Nico Hulkenberg’s image on F1 Twt 😡Firstly, he was literally second choice for a Mercedes seat behind Lewis Fucking Hamilton in 2012 and behind Kimi Fucking Raikkonen for a Ferrari seat in 2014. He was overlooked against world champions. Beat most of his… https://t.co/zvx5oQlov1

In a recent interview with Lissie Mackintosh, Hulkenberg also hinted at an F1 return next season, adding that had intensified his training. Asked about his training, Hulkenberg hinted at an F1 return, saying:

“No, because obviously I’m the third driver but it’s only in some emergency cases (I’ll be driving). So the training intensity also is probably a little bit less and lower than at the beginning of my career or than when you’re active. But who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity for next year for the future. So recently, I’ve been picking up the training intensity a bit again.”

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team



Read his weekend preview here bit.ly/3DaOZpr



#USGP After spending a few days at his family's ranch near Dallas, Mick is excited to be returning to Austin for #HaasF1 's home raceRead his weekend preview here After spending a few days at his family's ranch near Dallas, Mick is excited to be returning to Austin for #HaasF1's home race 🇺🇸Read his weekend preview here ➡️ bit.ly/3DaOZpr#USGP https://t.co/nuaFaQrpjA

He added:

“Obviously if you are not in the car, you are not in the hot seat. You don’t have the performance pressure, you don’t have to answer to the media or anyone. So from that point of view, it’s a bit more relaxed. But of course there are times when I miss the competition – being on the grid, feeling that adrenalin, the excitement, the kick of racing in Formula 1.”

Mick Schumacher has home advantage - Haas team principal

Talking to the media during the Japanese GP weekend, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said that Mick Schumacher has 'home advantage' at Haas, as he has been a part of the team for two years. Steiner said:

"Absolutely, if you are working with somebody for two years, that’s an advantage. The incumbent has always got the advantage, it’s a home advantage. If you can have somebody you work with for two years, it’s better than bringing somebody new in, because as I always said you don’t have the learning time."

He continued:

"That’s why we brought Kevin back as well, because he was here. He was out a year, but he knew everybody, and that’s always an advantage when you start from somewhere."

It remains to be seen whether Haas go for experience or youth next season.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes