Haas F1 to imitate Red Bull and race a B-spec car at the Austin Grand Prix - Reports

In a bid to revamp their lackluster performance, the Haas F1 team is set to unveil a B-spec car at the upcoming Austin Grand Prix, with design cues taken from the formidable Red Bull Racing machine.

The move comes after a disappointing outing at Monza, where Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg expressed their frustration with the team's current state of affairs.

Monza proved to be a challenging race for the American outfit, with both drivers struggling to maintain competitive speeds. Magnussen went so far as to label it the "worst race of the year," while Hülkenberg lamented the lack of balance and excessive tire wear.

Meanwhile, competitors like Williams, Alfa Romeo, and Alpha Tauri continue to make strides, leaving Haas in seventh place in the constructors' championship, with 8th place looming as a potential threat.

The root of Haas' struggles lies in the design concept closely aligned with Ferrari, from whom they source a significant portion of their under-faring components.

This approach has led to a performance plateau, with Team Principal Guenther Steiner acknowledging:

"No matter what we do, we can't find a lap time anymore."

The team's technicians, under the guidance of Simone Resta, identified critical shortcomings in the current VF-23 model.

The high and wide side boxes, coupled with cooling outlets, disrupt the crucial "downwash" principle, hindering downforce. Additionally, the rear suspension wishbones obstruct airflow, limiting the effectiveness of the diffuser. Ferrari faces similar challenges, but it's technical partner is taking a different approach.

What are the specifications of the upcoming Haas upgrades?

In a bold move, the American outfit is set to implement a substantial upgrade in Austin, aptly named the B version. This transformed car will bear a striking resemblance to the Red Bull Racing machine on the outside.

While certain structural elements, such as the chassis, transmission, radiator installation, and suspension, must remain unchanged due to the constraints of the existing architecture, this move signifies a pivotal step towards a new direction.

Guenther Steiner emphasized the importance of taking this risk, stating:

"The risk would be even greater if we didn't find out until Bahrain 2024 that something was wrong with our new path."

The team's objective is to gather crucial data and insights that will inform the development of the VF-24 for the next season.

While initial progress may be incremental, the technicians at Haas are already optimistic about the potential unlocked by this transformation.

Steiner drew inspiration from McLaren's successful shift in design philosophy, highlighting the need for a radical change rather than simply appending new parts to an existing chassis.

Looking ahead to 2024, the American team plans to take an even bolder leap, with the introduction of a new chassis and a revamped gearbox from Ferrari. Both components will be meticulously tailored to mirror the Red Bull model, affording the team greater aerodynamic freedom.

This strategic alignment with Ferrari's direction promises a comprehensive overhaul that aims to position Haas as a competitive force in the seasons to come.