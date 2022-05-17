Haas F1 sees a delay of 'four to five races' for its upgrades

Haas F1 will have to wait 'four or five races' before they can add upgrades to the VF-22, according to team principal Gunther Steiner.

Most teams are expected to bring new parts and updates when they arrive at the Circuit de Catalunya for the 2022 F1 Spanish GP as it has been a recurring testing venue for many years.

Haas F1, however, want to extract the most they can from their current package before adding to it.

In an interview carried by gpfans.com, Steiner elaborated on the American team's situation by saying:

“Normally Spain is the obvious place to bring upgrades and I think quite a few teams are planning them. I don’t know how much difference they will make on each car and what they will bring. We have decided to wait a little bit longer with upgrades as I still think we have performance in the car without them which we have to get on the track, so sometimes we achieve it, sometimes we don’t.”

The Italian-American went on to add, saying:

“We have a good upgrade package in about four or five races coming, so I’m confident about that and what the other ones are bringing, as of right now I don’t know, but I will know a lot more next Monday.”

The 2022 F1 Spanish GP will be held between May 20 and May 22 in Barcelona.

"Be more accurate to what we actually do" - Haas F1 driver wants Netlfix's 'Drive to Survive' to be more realistic

Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher has asked Netflix to be more accurate with the upcoming season of Drive to Survive, its hit docu-drama series around the sport.

The show has been a huge success for four years and has been a vital introductory point for a multitude of new F1 fans. It has also been criticized, however, for taking certain creative liberties with filming and editing to portray a more gripping narrative.

Mick, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, shared his thoughts on the show during an interview after the 2022 F1 Miami GP. The German said:

“I think it brought a lot of attention back to Formula 1, so I think it’s a positive. It’s just a matter of putting the right things in the right order, to be more accurate to what we actually do. I mean, just like, some of the things are made more dramatic than they are.”

The 23-year-old Haas driver went on to add, saying:

“But I don’t know if that’s necessary or not; obviously, I’m not a producer or whatever, so I wouldn’t know. It’s good to get people into the sport, but then I think it’d be nice to further explain some of the details that we have.”

Meanwhile, Drive to Survive has been renewed for two more seasons. The fifth installment will cover the ongoing 2022 F1 season.

