Haas finally cleared to leave Netherlands after fulfillment of dues to former Russian sponsor: Reports

As per reports, Uralkali received payments from the Haas F1 team on Monday. That has come amid the ongoing tussles between the American F1 team and their former Russian sponsor at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix.

Uralkali, with the help of Dutch authorities, temporarily ceased Haas' assets over non-payment of dues from their fallen sponsorship deal in the 2022 F1 season. Haas on Friday informed that they processed their full payment to Uralkali via an account based in the Middle East.

Team owner Gene Haas also assured that "everything" was sorted between the two parties. However, Uralkali reportedly didn't receive any payments until Monday due to weekend delays.

Besides the $9 million due payment, the Russian sponsor also received the 2021 Haas F1 car as a part of the deal. Renowned F1 journalist Adam Cooper confirmed the payment status on X:

"Confirmation from @HaasF1Team that Uralkali has acknowledged receipt of its payment - so the trucks can leave Zandvoort for Italy."

Uralkali also released a statement:

"Uralkali confirms that we have received in full the payment owed by Haas (including interest and fees) following the ruling of the Swiss court of arbitration. We have also collected the race car owed to us with the sponsorship agreement."

The Russian company called in Dutch courts to seize the Haas F1 Team's assets in the Netherlands after the Kannapolis-based team didn't adhere to the payment deadline following the fallout of an early partnership deal in 2022.

Uralkali, on receiving the payment, notified the Dutch authorities to release Haas' assets. With the payments settled now, the Haas trucks can leave Zandvoort for Monza for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

Why did the Haas F1 Team end the Uralkali partnership prematurely?

Nikita Mazepin of Uralkali Haas F1 Team (Photo by Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine fallout in 2022, the Haas F1 Team cut off all their ties with Uralkali, their primary sponsor that season. The decision from the American team came after the United States announced sanctions against Russia.

As a part of the sanction, Haas ended the partnership with their Russian sponsor prematurely. Notably, former Haas driver Nikita Mazepin was also sacked. Mazepin is the son of Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, who reportedly had ties with president Vladimir Putin and was the chairman of Uralchem.

Haas and Uralkali agreed a $13 million deal for the 2022 season. However, their premature end to the partnership meant that the American team had to return the remaining amount, as directed bya Swiss arbitration court in June this year.

As the due amount was unpaid until the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix in August, two months after the court's order, Uralkali took steps to cease Haas F1 Team's assets in Zandvoort.

