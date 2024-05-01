"Hamilton, Newey, Ferrari. Cinema" - Fans react to Adrian Newey reportedly meeting Ferrari team principal amid Red Bull exit

Following Red Bull's announcement about Adrian Newey's departure, F1 fans online have reacted to reports about the Brit meeting Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur in London.

A few hours before Red Bull officially announced Newey's departure, Italian media house Gazzetta dello Sport reported that he recently met with Ferrari team principal Vasseur. The report claimed that both met in London to discuss the chances of him joining the Prancing Horses.

When the rumors of Vasseur and Newey's meeting surfaced on X, many F1 fans began imagining what Ferrari would look like with Lewis Hamilton and the talented car designer. They hailed Ferrari as a dream team, provided they managed to lure Newey.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Hamilton, Newey, Ferrari. Cinema," a fan said.

"This is what we’ve all been waiting for!" another exclaimed.

"Dream team pending...," one fan added.

"Ferraris 14 years of suffering are finally gonna end," someone rejoiced.

While some fans also felt that Newey's potential move to Ferrari was like an open secret of the sport, others stated that they like for him to move to Aston Martin.

"It's reaching 'Worst kept secret in the sport' levels now," a follower joked.

"No! Please God, no! Join Aston Martin instead - wouldn't that be a much more interesting challenge?," one fan exclaimed.

Red Bull officially announce Adrian Newey's departure

Red Bull officially announced that Adrian Newey, will be parting ways with the team in 2025 earlier on Wednesday, May 1.

For several days, rumors about the Brit leaving the defending world champions have been making the rounds. Several reports alleged that Newey would leave Red Bull and speculated on which team he could join if and when he leaves.

Red Bull confirmed those rumors with a statement announcing that Newey would be leaving the team after the first quarter of 2025. They also added that he would be taking a step back from F1 operations and solely focusing on RB17 supercar's development.

"Oracle Red Bull Racing today announces that Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey will leave the Red Bull Technology Group in the first quarter of 2025," the statement read.

"The engineering supremo will step back from Formula One design duties to focus on final development and delivery of Red Bull’s first hypercar, the hugely anticipated RB17. He will remain involved in and committed to this exciting project until its completion," it added.

The aforementioned report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims that after Adrian Newey leaves Red Bull, he could be allowed to work with Ferrari without any gardening leave.