“Hang it in the Louvre”: Mercedes sends F1 fans into meltdown after Silver Arrows release pictures of Mick Schumacher in race suit

Mercedes' official Twitter account recently posted a picture of Mick Schumacher in the official black race suit, which sent thousands of F1 fans into a frenzy.

His father, the legendary Michael Schumacher, also raced for the Silver Arrows when he made his grand return to F1. As a result, people were overjoyed to see Mick in a race suit.

Mick Schumacher struggled quite a lot when he was at Haas. Since he had a slow car and was not very experienced, he faced criticism and was simply unable to grow in the team.

After leaving the team in 2022, he joined Mercedes as their third and simulator driver. Most F1 fans were quite happy to see this move since the British team can help the young German in many ways.

Though Mick Schumacher is still a rookie in terms of experience, Mercedes believes that he will be of great help in developing their 2023 challenger by working hard on the simulator. Team principal Toto Wolff was also delighted to have the young German on board.

F1 Twitterati reacts to the picture of Mick Schumacher in Mercedes' black race suit

Mick Schumacher is one of the most wholesome and likable F1 drivers. Hence, when fans saw him in an official race suit, they went mad over the picture and reacted strongly to it. Even though they knew that he would not be racing for the Silver Arrows, they were happy to see him in a race suit.

Some thanked the official Twitter account admin for posting a picture of the driver, while others posted pictures of Michael Schumacher wearing a Mercedes race suit when he joined the team back in 2010. Of course, seeing Mick in the Silver Arrows brought back loads of memories of his father racing for the team as well.

A few people humorously pointed out how the British team was trying to steal the spotlight from Ferrari as they hosted their car launch a few hours before tthepicture went live.

"HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE"

laura✨ @thestrallove HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE https://t.co/ZJlW99Sbq3

"I GOTTA PROCESS STUFF PLEASE"

lily⁴⁷ @_itsnotlily I GOTTA PROCESS STUFF PLEASE I GOTTA PROCESS STUFF PLEASE https://t.co/KXHTOyNOeB

"daddy is proud"

"Admin knows exactly what we want to see"

"*saves the picture* *prints it out* *hangs it over the bed*"

"THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE ADMIN"

"You really said 'we‘re stealing ferrari's spotlight'"

In conclusion, F1 fans absolutely adored Mick Schumacher's picture of him wearing Mercedes' official black race suit. As the team prepares to launch its new 2023 car, these pictures are hyping up the fans even more.

Hopefully, Mick Schumacher might get an opportunity to prove himself once again on the F1 grid in the future. Since Mercedes can offer a lot of experience and opportunities, it is a brilliant team for the young German.

Poll : 0 votes