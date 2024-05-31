"He has Adrian Newey": Ferrari has snapped up the services of F1 aero wizard from Red Bull according to former test driver

After Lewis Hamilton, Giedo van der Garde claims Ferrari has now completed the signing of F1's most-wanted aero designer Adrian Newey. The former F1 driver praised Frederic Vasseur for his impact on the Scuderia team in such a short span of time.

Ferrari dominated in the recent Monaco Grand Prix with Charles Leclerc winning his first-ever home race. His teammate Carlos Sainz also finished an impressive P3 with some stroke of luck. The fantastic weekend helped them deficit the gap against Red Bull to 24 points.

Moreover, the former F1 test driver recently complimented the Ferrari team boss for adding engineers from rival teams. However, one name stood out more than the others, for obvious reasons.

Speaking to Viaplay, the Dutchman said:

“What Vasseur has done for Ferrari in recent years is very impressive. Strategically he has put in different people, and he has linked a new [race] engineer to Leclerc. He won right away [in Monaco last weekend]. He has attracted other people to the team, and he has Adrian Newey."

He continued,

“He has brought in people from Mercedes, like Loïc Serra, who is very good. You can really see that the team is becoming more professional and that he is putting the right people in the right places. They are getting one step closer, and don’t forget that they won a race with both drivers this year.”

Ferrari team principal shares his thoughts around the Adrian Newey topic

Frederic Vasseur was recently asked if he was in conversation with Adrian Newey in a recent interview. Newey, who announced he will be leaving Red Bull, is one of the most sought-after people in F1 currently.

The British wizard has won six constructors titles and seven WDCs among his other accolades. However, the Ferrari team principal promptly refused to discuss the topic.

The Frenchman told Motorsport Italy (translated from Google):

“I don't want to make any comments on this topic because any response could be interpreted. The most important thing is the stability of the team, as I said before, I think we are doing a good job in the right direction."

The former Sauber boss also heaped praise on Charles Leclerc's "important characteristics" as a driver. Not only did he praise the Monegasque's ability to drive fast, but Vasseur discussed how Leclerc helped the team when they were going through a bad patch last season.

