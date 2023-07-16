“He should not behave like this!” - Max Verstappen’s behavior in the sim racing competition draws criticism from F1 fans

F1 world champion Max Verstappen played it ugly and failed to finish a sim race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The Dutchman got disqualified for deliberately ramming a competitor off the track. The race organizer didn't wait for a second to remove Verstappen from the race for such unsportsmanlike conduct.

Verstappen was spun around in the race by a Redline teammate. He ended up getting hit by Sven Haase from the back. The Dutchman was under the impression that Haase had hit him on purpose.

F1 and sim racing fans took to Twitter to react to Max Verstappen's behavior:

"Max Verstappen in a f**king F1 champion! He is a role model for kids, he should not behave like this! This is a 24hr race and one that people take very seriously, not just a race with his mates! Seriously poor form."

Alex Vangeen 🏁 @AlexVangeen

This is a 24hr race and one that people take very seriously not just a race with his mates!

Seriously poor form.

#F1 #Maxverstappen twitter.com/maxvcalloway/s… Ana 🦁 @maxvcalloway



Lmao, no he shouldn't. F1 champions rarely were role models. He have his reasons. IF its 24h Its even better cause Its easilly recoverable

Roberto Morais @RobertoMoraisF1

Max is only 24, he is a kid himself.

Did you watch the full clip. I can't stand the guy but the driver took him out first purposely ramming him into his teammate. He then is first which Max then took matters into his own hands to deny that guy a cheated race win.

I love him more than ever just because he caused you to having a meltdown

This is what I find ironic, so if someone drives dirty and always gets away with it, then they need to be taught a lesson *cough 2021 cough*

But is just Max being Max He has never changed or showed another attitude! Always offensive, aggressive

Pia S @Pia_Soun

He has never changed or showed another attitude!

Kind of funny that the only people that or so mad about this are all from the UK Wonder why

uw vader @Jesse2741



This wasn't the first time Max Verstappen dropped from a sim race

This wasn't the first time that Max Verstappen found himself in such a situation in a sim race. During the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, Max was in limbo when he was thrown out of the game and disconnected. He tried to catch up but had fallen behind beyond reach, so Team Redline decided to retire the car from the race.

The Dutchman rebuked the incompetence of the rFactor 2 game, in which the race ran. He said:

"This is the last time I am ever participating, because what's the point? You prepare for five months trying to win this championship, you're leading the championship, you're trying to win this race for which you prepare for two months."

"Honestly, it's a joke, you can't call this an event. Clown show"