Unveiling the mechanics and benefits of F1 simulators: A comprehensive guide

F1 simulators have become a go-to solution for teams to better their cars without physically driving it. These simulators give the driver (both race track and reserve) a clear picture of the upcoming race track and the car's condition.

Laymen would compare it to video games, but dig deeper and they'll know that video games cannot be used to engineer a race-winning car.

These simulators are driven by reserve drivers of teams who give them all the insights into the car to make it ergonomic for the driver on race day. Apart from FP1 and FP2, where teams get to test their cars, sims take charge to fix up the minute details of the car which were picked up during free practice sessions.

How was the F1 simulator made?

In the 1990s, as computers became more sophisticated, racing video games were able to run more realistic physics engines. One such game, Microprose Grand Prix, used accurate car models to give players a more realistic experience.

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Qualifying

F1 teams saw an opportunity to use this technology as a useful tool for improving drivers and cars after realizing its potential. These early simulators were essentially computer game modifications that were tailored to each team's own car models.

However, as the idea gained popularity among F1 fans, teams began to see how important having the best simulators was and were prepared to spend a lot of money to get them.

F1 simulations have developed well beyond their earliest iterations as simple video games. They are now complex systems tailored to the specific and minute needs of drivers.

Role of a reserve driver in F1 simulations

Simulation technologies are becoming more and more crucial for setting up and developing a car in Formula One due to the restricted amount of track time available. As a result, a reserve driver's job is more important than ever.

Reserve drivers collaborate with the two racing drivers and a team of engineers before, during, and after a race weekend. They help to comprehend set-up modifications, and the feel of the car, and to advance our understanding of it.

The roster of an F1 reserve driver

Stoffel Vandoorne, reserve driver for Aston Martin

The reserve drivers will then watch the first and second practice sessions over the course of the race weekend. In order for the driver to hop in the rig and drive the car precisely how they were, using the same lines and trying to match the data as best they can, the fastest lap time from the race drivers will be recorded during FP2. The simulation team will aim to correlate their car as best they can.

The car is provided with the Friday support role's findings, which aid the vehicle to perform better on the track. Since these sessions go place regardless of the trackside team's time zone, the sim crew may occasionally spend the entire night working to offer input.

Simulated testing will be conducted after the event to fine-tune the correlation and examine the race weekend. This is in order to identify any missed opportunities that might have enhanced car performance.

F1 simulators are not limited to drivers anymore...

F1 simulators are not just to analyze the best in and out of the car. There are Arcades that have simulators for fans to have their very own on-track experience.

The Arcade venues have simulators designed, each equipped with immersive motion and audio-visual effects for guests in the simulation racing world.

The simulators have been designed in a way that guests can compete against each other in teams or individually. Modes like the all-venue racing formats and Grand Prix would be available soon for all ages and abilities.

Apart from racing modes, there are games that test people's reaction speed. Also, there are Batak-style games where hand-eye coordination, reaction time, and speed would be tested together.

Poll : 0 votes