"He can do something that nobody else can": Lewis Hamilton's former teammate picks Max Verstappen as the GOAT

Former F1 world champion Jenson Button claimed that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen could extract something from a car that no one else could, as he picked the Dutchman over Lewis Hamilton as the Greatest of All Time. Verstappen has been in the sport for close to a decade and has been winning races regularly since moving to the Austrian team in the middle of the 2016 season.

The four-time F1 world champion has dominated the ground effect regulations and won over 40 races in the last three years. Owing to his sublime performances, the 27-year-old has entered the conversation of being the greatest in the sport alongside Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, and Ayrton Senna.

While appearing on Radio X ahead of the British Grand Prix, Jenson Button picked Max Verstappen ahead of his former McLaren teammate Lewis Hamilton as the GOAT and reflected:

“I feel he's the most rounded F1 driver that there has ever been. And I know he hasn't won the championships of Lewis Hamilton. I obviously think Lewis is extremely, extremely good and one of the best in the world. But there's just something about Max that he can do something with a car that I don't think anyone else can.”

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, has more titles, victories, and pole positions to his name than Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton gives his take on the potential Max Verstappen to Mercedes move

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he backed the potential move of Max Verstappen to Mercedes as he believed that the Dutchman came from a 'great team' like Red Bull.

As per Motorsport.com, the 40-year-old shared an incident where he termed the Austrian team as an "energy drinks" manufacturer, saying:

“Of course. I mean, he's coming from a great team. I think I was just so diehard Mercedes at the time, and I remember saying something about Red Bull being only a drinks company. And I always regretted it, because I was just saying that Mercedes at the time was just great.

“There's so many people there that are exceptional, and they've dominated for years. But what I can say, if anyone was going to ask me about Mercedes, it's an amazing team also. With, naturally, the passion, they've got great personnel, it's a great factory, great environment to work in. So, of course I would say, be interested to see what happens,” Hamilton added.

Max Verstappen has been heavily linked with a move to the German team, with Toto Wolff even publicly expressing his desire to sign the former. Although Verstappen vehemently denied any such reports and maintained his ties with Red Bull, with whom he has a contract until the end of the 2028 season.

