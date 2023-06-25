F1 has always been a battleground of opinions, and the latest topic stirring up controversy among fans is the potential move of Daniel Ricciardo to AlphaTauri for the upcoming season.

The rumors of the Australian driver, currently serving as Red Bull's reserve driver, joining the Red Bull junior team have ignited a storm of criticism from F1 enthusiasts.

It was previously believed that Ricciardo wanted to return to the grid in the 2024 season. But talks of him moving to AlphaTauri, Red Bull's junior team, were extinguished due to his desire to drive for a top team. However, these rumors have resurfaced with both parties seemingly aligning their interests.

However, the recent resurgence of talks between Daniel Ricciardo and AlphaTauri has left fans perplexed and disappointed. Many have expressed their discontent with the idea of Ricciardo, a veteran of the sport, joining AlphaTauri, a team renowned for nurturing young and promising talent.

The backlash from fans was twofold. It stemmed from both Ricciardo's underwhelming performance during his time with McLaren and concerns about hindering the progress of emerging drivers.

Many fans believe that Daniel Ricciardo does not deserve another chance to secure a seat on the grid, citing his disappointing stint with McLaren over the course of two seasons.

Some fans expressed concerns that Ricciardo's potential move to AlphaTauri could impede the progress of young drivers within the Red Bull driver development program. Talented drivers such as Liam Lawson, who has been showing excellent promise, is challenging for the second AlphaTauri seat this season.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions to the news:

"I speak for everyone when I say we want Liam!"

𝑺𝒉𝒐 @Ds11Smith @RBR_Daily I speak for everyone when I say we want Liam! @RBR_Daily I speak for everyone when I say we want Liam!

V @Fruilaa @RBR_Daily What’s the point? You have Lawson waiting in Super Formula. Ric made a poor decision with McLaren, lost himself for two years, and now there’s more promising, younger talent waiting instead of him. @RBR_Daily What’s the point? You have Lawson waiting in Super Formula. Ric made a poor decision with McLaren, lost himself for two years, and now there’s more promising, younger talent waiting instead of him.

wicher_F1 @WicherSporting

Danny had his days… @RBR_Daily Silly speculation… creating hope where there is none…Danny had his days… @RBR_Daily Silly speculation… creating hope where there is none…Danny had his days…

"Big risk for him because if Tsuonda smokes him like Norris did it’s career over for him"

Chap🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @Wchapfc @RBR_Daily Big risk for him because if tsuonda smokes him like Norris did it’s career over for him @RBR_Daily Big risk for him because if tsuonda smokes him like Norris did it’s career over for him

Muhammad Zahooruddin Nizamani @Zahooruddin007 @RBR_Daily So what about Liam? I mean Yuki isn't going anywhere he is a hot prospect there are already talks of him going to Audi or Honda and Red bull new structure has him direct successor so where will they put Liam? LIAM is winning a lot @RBR_Daily So what about Liam? I mean Yuki isn't going anywhere he is a hot prospect there are already talks of him going to Audi or Honda and Red bull new structure has him direct successor so where will they put Liam? LIAM is winning a lot

Tobias @PiastriNation @RBR_Daily What’s the point of having a youth team when you put a 33-year old in the seat @RBR_Daily What’s the point of having a youth team when you put a 33-year old in the seat

"Better to retire. The younger drivers should be the stronger option."

Jace @Jace_MV1 @RBR_Daily Only way i see this happening is if tsunoda goes to red bull or somewhere else, surely Lawson gets de vries seat over him @RBR_Daily Only way i see this happening is if tsunoda goes to red bull or somewhere else, surely Lawson gets de vries seat over him

Gonçalo @goncalocs5 @RBR_Daily NO. Give Lawson a chance, he has proven many times he deserves it, Ricciardo is not driver he used to be anymore, just let it go. @RBR_Daily NO. Give Lawson a chance, he has proven many times he deserves it, Ricciardo is not driver he used to be anymore, just let it go.

Sum @nothingtosaymeh @RBR_Daily Huge blunder. AT should be only for promising junior drivers. Ricciardo is not gonna become his past self at the age of 33 years. RB should look for the next Max, instead they are looking for next Sergio Perez. @RBR_Daily Huge blunder. AT should be only for promising junior drivers. Ricciardo is not gonna become his past self at the age of 33 years. RB should look for the next Max, instead they are looking for next Sergio Perez.

"I don't understand what else Liam Lawson needs to do for that seat..."

Beatriz Tomás ღ @Bea_TB_ @RBR_Daily I don't understand what else Liam Lawson needs to do for that seat... @RBR_Daily I don't understand what else Liam Lawson needs to do for that seat...

Josh Allen longing for "best buddy" Daniel Ricciardo to make F1 return

The friendship between F1 veteran Daniel Ricciardo and the Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been well documented. Despite belonging to different sporting realms, the duo has formed an incredible bond that has captivated fans around the world.

The two athletes first crossed paths during the 2019 Monaco GP, and immediately hit it off. Since then, their friendship has grown stronger, transcending the boundaries of their professions.

During the Canadian Grand Prix broadcast, Daniel Ricciardo's excitement was palpable when he spotted Allen on the screen. The Australian driver, who was performing commentator duties on the day, couldn't hide his infectious smile and joyful demeanor at seeing Josh Allen.

Their bond was on full display, with Ricciardo's joy reflecting the special connection they share.

In a recent interview with Kevin Clark, Allen expressed his desire to see Ricciardo return to the Formula 1 grid. He admitted that the sport just isn't the same without his buddy tearing up the track.

"It's just not the same without him," said Allen.

Daniel Ricciardo left McLaren at the end of the 2022 season and hasn't featured on the grid ever since. With the Australian seemingly not content with his role as a reserve driver for Red Bull Racing this season, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Ricciardo.

Poll : 0 votes