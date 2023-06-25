F1 has always been a battleground of opinions, and the latest topic stirring up controversy among fans is the potential move of Daniel Ricciardo to AlphaTauri for the upcoming season.
The rumors of the Australian driver, currently serving as Red Bull's reserve driver, joining the Red Bull junior team have ignited a storm of criticism from F1 enthusiasts.
It was previously believed that Ricciardo wanted to return to the grid in the 2024 season. But talks of him moving to AlphaTauri, Red Bull's junior team, were extinguished due to his desire to drive for a top team. However, these rumors have resurfaced with both parties seemingly aligning their interests.
However, the recent resurgence of talks between Daniel Ricciardo and AlphaTauri has left fans perplexed and disappointed. Many have expressed their discontent with the idea of Ricciardo, a veteran of the sport, joining AlphaTauri, a team renowned for nurturing young and promising talent.
The backlash from fans was twofold. It stemmed from both Ricciardo's underwhelming performance during his time with McLaren and concerns about hindering the progress of emerging drivers.
Many fans believe that Daniel Ricciardo does not deserve another chance to secure a seat on the grid, citing his disappointing stint with McLaren over the course of two seasons.
Some fans expressed concerns that Ricciardo's potential move to AlphaTauri could impede the progress of young drivers within the Red Bull driver development program. Talented drivers such as Liam Lawson, who has been showing excellent promise, is challenging for the second AlphaTauri seat this season.
Here are some of the top Twitter reactions to the news:
"I speak for everyone when I say we want Liam!"
"Big risk for him because if Tsuonda smokes him like Norris did it’s career over for him"
"Better to retire. The younger drivers should be the stronger option."
"I don't understand what else Liam Lawson needs to do for that seat..."
Josh Allen longing for "best buddy" Daniel Ricciardo to make F1 return
The friendship between F1 veteran Daniel Ricciardo and the Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been well documented. Despite belonging to different sporting realms, the duo has formed an incredible bond that has captivated fans around the world.
The two athletes first crossed paths during the 2019 Monaco GP, and immediately hit it off. Since then, their friendship has grown stronger, transcending the boundaries of their professions.
During the Canadian Grand Prix broadcast, Daniel Ricciardo's excitement was palpable when he spotted Allen on the screen. The Australian driver, who was performing commentator duties on the day, couldn't hide his infectious smile and joyful demeanor at seeing Josh Allen.
Their bond was on full display, with Ricciardo's joy reflecting the special connection they share.
In a recent interview with Kevin Clark, Allen expressed his desire to see Ricciardo return to the Formula 1 grid. He admitted that the sport just isn't the same without his buddy tearing up the track.
"It's just not the same without him," said Allen.
Daniel Ricciardo left McLaren at the end of the 2022 season and hasn't featured on the grid ever since. With the Australian seemingly not content with his role as a reserve driver for Red Bull Racing this season, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Ricciardo.