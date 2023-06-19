“Leave the commentary to the pros”: Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett’s 'disaster' F1 broadcast did not impress the fans

F1 fans miss seeing the boisterous and unabashed Daniel Ricciardo behind the wheel. The Australian recently took to commentary during the Canadian Grand Prix with Will Arnett.

In addition to the regular broadcast production of the event, ESPN are adding a fresh, additional viewing option to its coverage of three Formula 1 races this season, where Daniel and Will would commentate.

The other two events are the United States Grand Prix on October 22 in Austin, Texas, and the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18.

The goal of the program is to provide viewers with a more relaxed commentary approach that Riccardio compared to "sitting on the couch with your friends." On Sunday, Sky Sports also gave viewers the chance to hear the alternate commentary.

However, F1 fans weren't impressed with Daniel's commentary during the race. Many F1 fans expressed their dissatisfaction on Twitter with Will Arnett, who co-commentated with Ricciardo, due to his lack of expertise in the sport.

As the Aussie and his co-host babbled on about tangential subjects during the main race, one fan even yelled at them to "shut up." Here are a few Twitter reactions to the commentary:

"This is a disaster. Leave the commentary to the pros," one fan commented.

"Went to check out Daniel Ricciardo's new F1 broadcasting thing and I have bad news," another said.

To his disappointment, Daniel Ricciardo was rather excited about his alternate role in the paddock

Daniel Ricciardo was excited about his commentary experiment for the Canadian Grand Prix. As given to the all-to-technical commentary during any given race, he wanted to make it feel like a 'sitting on the couch with your mates' kind of an experience.

When discussing his television project with Sky Sports analyst Ted Kravitz, the former McLaren driver was his usual lighthearted self, saying that all he wants is "to have a little fun with it."

Explaining more about his fun venture, Ricciardo said:

“No, I can’t promise you that [I will not be boring in commentary for Canadian GP]. I thought you were going to say, ‘Promise me you won’t curse!’ That’s what everyone is so nervous about."

Talking about his fellow commentator Will, he added:

“Will’s obviously a funny guy and I think he knows how to do this stuff. If he feels it’s getting too technical, I’m sure he’ll bring it away from that and ask me something about whatever."

