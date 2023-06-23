Josh Allen and Danny Ricciardo are the unlikeliest of best buddies. While the football player tears opponents on the field, the F1 driver does so on track. But both of them are facing challenges this year.

For Danny Ricciardo, he is out of a regular driver's spot and is consigned as the third driver for Red Bull right now. And one man firmly in his corner is the Buffalo Bills quarterback. He admitted that watching F1 does not feel the same without his friend racing.

Josh Allen also paid tribute to those working behind the scenes. Preparing a race car, qualifiying and practice are just as important to win a race and he made it a case that in that way it is similar to football.

Speaking to Kevin Clark, he said,

“It's just not the same without him. I will say that but I think that there are so so many details that go into the place and I think that it's kind of, I'd say it's a microcosm of football where you know, you don't really win the race on race day you win in the qualifying and in practice, so it's the preparation that allows you to have that success on game day on race day, whatever you want to call it.”

Danny Ricciardo's problems aside, Josh Allen has his own challenges to deal with

While it is nice to see Josh Allen speaking out for his friend, he himself has some problems in the upcoming season. Coming on the back of some stellar years, there is a chance that things can go downhill soon.

His primary receiver, Stefon Diggs, openly berated him at the end of last season as they lost at home to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. That issue has certainly not run out of steam. The wide receiver is still reportedly unhappy and unsettled.

This does not bode well for a team where their division just got more challenging. With Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills might not be the presumptive favorites for the AFC East any more. It will be incredibly tough for them to just get the top seed and preliminary home advantage in the playoffs for them.

The AFC East is going all in, and the Bills are the top dog of the division. The Jets and Dolphins are coming. Go out and try to find the best weapon you can find. If the Jets add another offensive weapon, the #Bills have to as well.The AFC East is going all in, and the Bills are the top dog of the division. The Jets and Dolphins are coming. Go out and try to find the best weapon you can find. #Bills Mafia If the Jets add another offensive weapon, the #Bills have to as well. The AFC East is going all in, and the Bills are the top dog of the division. The Jets and Dolphins are coming. Go out and try to find the best weapon you can find. #BillsMafia

On the personal side, he has reportedly broken up with his long-term partner, Brittany Williams, so that is in a flux as well. In all seriousness, in the coming NFL season, Danny Ricciardo might need to return the favor and have Josh Allen's back as well.

