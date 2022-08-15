"He is definitely one of the top 6 in history"- Former F1 driver rates Sebastian Vettel in the likes of Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and others

Sebastian Vettel is among the top 6 drivers in the history of the sport, according to former F1 driver Hans Joachim Stuck. The German driver was asked by "eurosport.de", about his views on Sebastian Vettel. Stuck replied that he ranked the Aston Martin driver as one of the top 6 drivers to ever drive in the history of the sport. He said,

"In my list of the best, he is definitely one of the top 6 in history. After everything he has done, he is definitely in line with Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Jackie Stewart, Lewis Hamilton and also Max Verstappen."

The former F1 driver also said that he understood Vettel's decision as the German has achieved a lot in his career but with him not having a race-winning car underneath him, it's tough to have the motivation to continue in the sport. He said,

"Of course you have to respect your decision. I also think it comes at the right time for him. Vettel has won four world championships and is an absolute top driver. But he is no longer in a winning car. Before he gets beaten short, his decision to quit is understandable. Now the time has come when he finds other things more important and can focus on his family."

Sebastian Vettel is already a 4-time world champion and has more than 50 race wins in his career. He has been a dominant force at the front for a part of his career. According to Hans, the driver has already achieved a lot in his career and does not have to prove anything to anyone.

According to the former F1 driver, Vettel is somewhat limited by the car he has at his disposal and hence he's unable to show what kind of impact he can make in a good car or even a race. Stuck said,

"He no longer has to prove anything to anyone. He won't win another race unless something out of the ordinary happens. But don't expect too much either, because he doesn't have a winning car. Therefore, he can no longer build on his earlier successes. And that's a shame."

It would be surprising if Sebastian Vettel's friend Mick Schumacher does not get a seat in F1 next year

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team



#HaasF1 #HungarianGP "I think we have a lot to look back at, analyze and understand, so that for Spa we know how the new package works, what we need in terms of set-up and what we need to be quick." "I think we have a lot to look back at, analyze and understand, so that for Spa we know how the new package works, what we need in terms of set-up and what we need to be quick."#HaasF1 #HungarianGP https://t.co/FiVzOKrsL0

Sebastian Vettel has recommended Mick Schumacher as his replacement at Aston Martin. As it turns out, it's not Mick Schumacher but Fernando Alonso that has been signed by Aston Martin to replace Sebastian Vettel in the team.

With Schumacher's contract still in the air, it will be interesting to see if he does get his contract renewed at Haas. According to Hans, it would be very surprising if Mick Schumacher does not get a seat in F1 next year as he has already shown what he can do in an F1 car. He said,

"Before he gets a cockpit in Formula 1, he is in good hands with Haas. He has to stick with it, show himself and set an example, as he has already done this year. But not racing in Formula 1 for a year would be deadly. I would be very surprised if Schumacher didn't find a job anywhere. He shows impeccable performances, the people in charge can see that. He also has a great name. A team looking for a young driver can do nothing better than sign a Mick Schumacher."

With Sebastian Vettel retiring at the end of the season, Mick Schumacher will be the only German left on the F1 grid next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil