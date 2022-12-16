"He was dropping his resume": F1 fans react to old video of Mick Schumacher losing his way into Mercedes garage after driver signs with team

Mick Schumacher recently joined Mercedes as their reserve driver. The young German parted ways with Ferrari and was announced as an addition to the British team, which stirred up plenty of discussion about him and how the deal went down between the team and the driver. Funnily enough, an old video of him accidentally walking through the Mercedes garage surfaced shortly after the announcement.

During a video recorded in June 2022, Mick Schumacher can be seen walking through the Mercedes garage while he was at Haas. One of the chief engineers pointed him out as the camera panned to show the driver asking someone whether all the garages are connected to each other or not. The video even revealed Toto Wolff, looking around at what was happening.

Since the old video involved the driver and his new team, many fans joked about how Mick Schumacher was trying to slide his resume into the Mercedes garage to get a job with the team.

As of today, the young German has signed a contract with the Silver Arrows to become a reserve driver for 2023. Apart from that, he will also be helping the team develop their W14 car for the 2023 F1 season.

Mercedes, of course, has strong ties with the Schumacher family as the legendary Michael Schumacher, Mick's father, returned to the sport with the British outfit. Even though the seven-time world champion was unable to win any races with the team, he was an important part of the team's history.

F1 fans react to Mick Schumacher joining Mercedes as a reserve driver

Although the news of Mick Schumacher leaving the Ferrari family must have been heart-wrenching for many Tifosi, many were happy to see him move to Mercedes as a reserve driver. Thousands of F1 fans reacted and commented on various official tweets about his move. While some made memes, others genuinely expressed what they felt.

Besides all the positive reactions, quite a few fans humorously pointed out the old video of him sneaking into the Mercedes garage. Although the driver must've made a mistake and it was completely unintentional, fans jokingly speculated about the incident.

In general, F1 fans were delighted to see Michael Schumacher's son thriving and trying to keep a foot in the F1 pool, even though he does not have a permanent seat on any team. Moreover, there's a strong chance that he could get a permanent seat in the team if and when Lewis Hamilton retires, and if he performs well as a reserve driver.

However, the Tifosi must be heartbroken since he left the Ferrari family without even driving and winning a race with them. Considering that his father won numerous titles with the Italian team, many fans must be dreaming of seeing another Schumacher winning with the team.

