"He feels really bad"- Former F1 driver 'apologized' to Daniel Ricciardo over Oscar Piastri saga

Daniel Ricciardo revealed that former Red Bull driver and fellow Australian Mark Webber had reached out to him and apologized for the entire Oscar Piastri saga. In what has been a surprising turn of events in the last few weeks, Oscar Piastri will replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren for the 2023 F1 season.

Daniel Ricciardo revealed during the Dutch GP that Webber had reached out to him and apologized for how things had panned out.

"We hadn't seen obviously each other in person [since it all started]. I feel he didn't need to, but he felt like he wanted to, in a way, apologize and try to just see how I'm doing."

"He feels really bad, obviously, [in] how it's gone down and obviously how things have been put out there in the media. So yeah, it was obviously nice to speak to him."

Riccardo also revealed that he had personally reached out to Oscar Piastri as well to clear the air with him. The veteran revealed that he didn't want there to be any negativity in the mind of the youngster and hence he took the initiative to clear the air.

"I've also spoken to Oscar, to be honest, and just made sure that there's no bad feelings there. I understand how this works. He's trying to make it, he's trying to get into Formula 1. And this moment should be also really big for him."

I felt Oscar might have been nervous to reach out to me: Daniel Ricciardo

Speaking about being the first to reach out, Ricciardo revealed that he felt that Piastri might have felt nervous reaching out to him. The whole situation has left Ricciardo in a rough spot and hence his fellow countryman might have found it hard to reach out to him.

Ricciardo also talked about how important it was for him to make Piastri feel better about the move to McLaren and not have any negativity around it.

"I wanted to make sure that it was clear that I understand his position. And absolutely no hard feelings. So that was good. I think it made him feel better."

At the moment, there is speculation over Daniel Ricciardo's future with there even being suggestions that the Australian could take a sabbatical in the 2023 F1 season.

