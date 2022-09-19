"He lacks the consistency"- Haas chief on Mick Schumacher despite some 'good races' lately in 2022 F1 season

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner revealed that they are yet to finalize Mick Schumacher for the 2023 seat. Despite some strong performances, the Italian team boss felt that the former seven-time world champion’s son is inconsistent and needs improvement.

Asked by Speedweek about the German driver’s future, Steiner replied:

“That hasn’t been decided yet. We are considering what is best for the development of the team. Are we just looking at the technology or the driving element as well? I’ll be honest, we don’t know if Mick will stay or not. He has delivered very good races in Canada, Britain and Austria. But he lacks consistency – he would have to deliver strong performances more often. We are not in a hurry regarding the driver question and Mick still has chances to show what he can do.”

Mick Schumacher @SchumacherMick #MSC47 We gave it everything and got close to points. It‘s so impressive to feel the emotions of the crowd driving around in Monza! Thank you everyone for a special weekend We gave it everything and got close to points. It‘s so impressive to feel the emotions of the crowd driving around in Monza! Thank you everyone for a special weekend 🙏 #MSC47 https://t.co/zwbeLxFoPx

The Haas F1 team boss believes that Schumacher lacks consistency but still has a few races left to prove his worth. Following speculation, the German has been linked to a seat in Alpine where Esteban Ocon is keen to have him as a team-mate. However, with Pierre Gasly being strongly linked to the French outfit, the former F2 champion might be left without a drive if he does not sign with the American team. Steiner admitted that they are still undecided on who to pair alongside Kevin Magnussen for the 2023 season and are considering other options.

Haas admits speaking to many drivers about their 2023 seat and feels Daniel Ricciardo might take a sabbatical

Steiner claims to have spoken with many drivers, including Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo. The Italian team principal revealed that they have not finalized on any particular driver and feel they do not want to risk the development of their car by simply hiring any driver that is available. Despite being keen on Ricciardo, the Haas F1 team boss is skeptical about the Australian’s current form and suggested that Daniel might take a sabbatical from the sport.

Commenting on the driver market and if he was in talks with Hulkenberg or Ricciardo, Steiner said:

"I’ve spoken to most of the drivers in question, that’s my job. There is nothing concrete yet. In any case, we only want to take the smallest risk for the development of the team. You can take a big risk, which is great if it works out but bad if it doesn’t. There is nobody on the market from those (experienced drivers) who are currently driving. Except Danny [Ricciardo] maybe. His form is not great at the moment and we don’t know what he will do. Maybe he will take a year off. I’m talking to everybody, as I said.”

SBOTOP @sbotopofcl Nico Hulkenberg emerges as the possible replacement for Mick Schumacher at Haas next year as Gunther Steiner is leaning towards favouring the more established drivers rather than rookies. #HaasF1 Nico Hulkenberg emerges as the possible replacement for Mick Schumacher at Haas next year as Gunther Steiner is leaning towards favouring the more established drivers rather than rookies. #HaasF1

According to the Haas F1 team principal, apart from Ricciardo, there are not many drivers on the current grid who are available. At the Italian GP, there has been some strong speculation of Hulkenberg emerging as a strong contender of the team, a driver who often got along with Steiner but not with Magnussen. Another name that has been associated with the driver is Antonio Giovinazzi, who is backed by Ferrari and is not content with Formula E.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far