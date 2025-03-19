"He'll leave at the end of this year": Zak Brown makes bold claim about Max Verstappen's future

McLaren CEO Zak Brown had made a strong prediction regarding Max Verstappen's future in F1. Despite being contracted by Red Bull until 2028, Brown feels the Dutchman could exit his current team by the end of the season and join Toto Wolff's Mercedes instead.

Verstappen, the reigning four-time world champion, signed an extension contract with Red Bull until 2028. However, after the team reportedly had internal conflict last year, the Dutchman's future was subject to intense speculations.

Max Verstappen was linked to many teams, including Aston Martin, McLaren and Mercedes before he asserted his loyalty to Red Bull.

However, despite Verstappen's assurance, McLaren CEO Zak Brown anticipates the four-time world champion to leave Red Bull by the end of the season. He also named the ideal destination for Verstappen. Talking to Telegraph, Brown said (via GP Blog):

"Oh I think he’ll leave at the end of this year. Most likely to Merc [Mercedes]. There’s been talk of Aston Martin, too, with Adrian Newey joining. But as great as Adrian is – and he’s the greatest ever – you need a whole team around you. If I was betting, I’d bet on Merc."

Mercedes reportedly enquired about Max Verstappen last season when Lewis Hamilton left the team to join Ferrari. However, team principal Toto Wolff was reportedly unable to convince the Dutchman to jump ship. Moreover, with time running out, Wolff trusted his prodigy, Kimi Antonelli, to fill Hamilton's vacant seat.

Antonelli impressed in his debut F1 race, claiming P4 at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix whereas Verstappen won a podium at P2.

That being said, Antonelli's contract with Mercedes is due to expire by the end of the season. Hence, Zak Brown has a strong belief in Wolff pulling off the transfer and securing Verstappen for the 2026 season.

McLaren unlikely to make a move for Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen [L] with Lando Norris [C] and McLaren staff [R] (Image: Getty)

Zak Brown's McLaren, meanwhile, also inquired about Max Verstappen's availability last year, according to many media reports. However, the deal couldn't materialize. The Dutchman jokingly said that when McLaren heard the price they had to pay to get him, their quest was over immediately.

Moreover, McLaren seems out of the race to poach Verstappen, as they extended Oscar Piastri's contract for the near future.

Lando Norris also signed an extension contract last year, meaning the pairing of Piastri and Norris will continue to race for McLaren in the new engine regulation era.

That being said, Max Verstappen is signed by Red Bull until 2028. In 2026, Red Bull has taken a big gamble to manufacture their own engine unit in partnership with Ford and terminated the present deal with Honda.

Hence, the 2026 F1 season will likely reset the pecking order, with the Bulls at risk due to their lack of experience in manufacturing engines.

