"He looks exhausted": Fans react to Charles Leclerc's looking drained during his interview after missing FP2 of the 2023 F1 British GP

Charles Leclerc was recently interviewed by F1 after both Friday practice sessions during the 2023 F1 British GP. The Monagasque was, unfortunately, unable to run in the second practice session due to some major electrical issues in his car.

Ferrari spent almost the entire session figuring out what was wrong with the car and changing quite a lot of parts to resolve it.

Speaking to the media, Charles Leclerc explained how he will most likely not have any issues on Saturday, especially during qualifying. However, he pointed out how he has missed preparing for the race since the second practice sessions are usually meant for that. Leclerc said (via F1):

"There was a small problem in the car, but it's like this. I mean, I think the team has identified what went wrong. We have changed basically everything that was on the car and it should be fine for tomorrow. Yeah exactly, an electrical issue."

"So it should not have any influence on our weekend apart from obviously the lack of kilometres and laps in FP2. That is a bit unfortunate because that is where we prepare the race, and Sunday seems to be dry. So we will go a little bit into the unknown there. But tomorrow should be very different with rain around. So let's see."

When this F1 interview was circulated around social media platforms, several fans mentioned how tired and beat Charles Leclerc looked after both Friday practice sessions. Apart from that, fans also discussed how Ferrari simply changed all the parts to resolve the issue.

Of course, the overarching topic of how Charles Leclerc is suffering at Ferrari was hinted at in most of these reactions.

Charles Leclerc focuses on tire management after Austrian GP

Charles Leclerc recently explained how his main focus is to improve tire management skills and keep them in the right operating window during most race weekends.

Speaking at the drivers' press conference before the 2023 F1 British GP, the Ferrari driver said:

"I mean, I am confident in a way that, whenever I’ve been working on something in my career, I’ve always made steps forward – and pretty quickly. And at the moment, this is probably my biggest focus: what can I do as a driver to put the tyres always in the right window, coming into these conditions."

