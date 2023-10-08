"He looks like he’s been crying" - A teary-eyed Lando Norris during press conference leaves fans worried

F1 fans are worried about Lando Norris after it appeared that he had been crying while answering questions during the post-sprint press conference on Saturday evening at the Qatar Grand Prix in Doha.

The McLaren driver was frustrated with himself as he finished P3 after starting the race from P2 alongside his teammate Oscar Piastri, who started from the pole and went on to win the race. Norris was adamant that his mistakes in both qualifying sessions cost him positions and that he had the pace to win on Saturday evening but threw away the opportunity after a poor start.

The young Briton went backward at the beginning of the race as he could not get sufficient tire temperatures and fell prey to the cars behind him going as back as P7. F1 fans took to social media to react to a disappointed Lando Norris, with one fan claiming that he looked like he had been crying, saying:

"He looks like he’s been crying too! I don’t like the guy but that’s not the cause here"

Lando Norris expresses his frustration after finishing P3 in Sprint

Lando Norris claimed that he had never been as frustrated with himself as he was after finishing P3 at the end of the sprint race in Doha on Saturday evening.

He pointed out that he could have been on the pole during the two qualifying sessions but made crucial mistakes on his final laps. In his post-Sprint press conference, Lando Norris said:

"With myself, I don't think I've ever been so frustrated. But with the team, less than ever, you know. The team have done an amazing job. It’s always a ‘shoulda, woulda, coulda’ but I should have been on pole today. I should have at least had a good chance to go for it yesterday against Max, but I just made too many mistakes which have just cost me.

"So I've just made my life tough, the team's life tough, when it should be the complete opposite and we should be going from the front. But I guess everyone has those weekends. This is the weekend for me. It's just a shame I'm doing it when the car’s as quick as it is. So that's what makes it more frustrating."

It will be fascinating to see how Lando Norris approaches the main race as he starts from P10 and will be a threat to everyone in front.