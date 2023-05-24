“He was made for this!”: F1 fans swoon as Lewis Hamilton is pictured alongside fashion royalty Donatella Versace and pop-star Dua Lipa

Lewis Hamilton was recently seen with fashion designer Donatella Versace and famous pop singer Dua Lipa at the Versace x Dua Lipa fashion show in Cannes on May 23. The seven-time F1 world champion is extremely popular in the world of fashion. He has been in several fashion shows in the past and has a unique dressing sense, even when he is in the paddock during regular race weekends.

In recent videos of the fashion show, Lewis Hamilton was seen hugging Donatella Versace and also meeting Dua Lipa.

Later, they stood in front of the ramp and posed for some pictures as well. The fashion show was to release Versace's new collection called ‘La Vacanza’, which was a collaboration between Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace.

After witnessing Lewis Hamilton in the Versace fashion show, hundreds of fans lost their minds and reacted to it. They gushed over their attire and how all three of them looked with each other. Some of them even humorously joked by addressing Hamilton as a fashion visionary and a music artist posing with two ladies.

"He was made for this!"

"He knows how to enjoy life. Work hard and play hard . The only F1 icon that has this kind of lifestyle. Super LH. Proud of this dude!"

The Mercedes driver has constantly stated how passionate he is about fashion. He has also hinted that he could head into the fashion world after he retires from F1.

Mercedes team boss denies rumors about Ferrari's offer for Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently debunked the rumors surrounding Lewis Hamilton getting an offer from Ferrari. Ever since the Silver Arrows were unable to develop a decent car, there have been huge question marks over the Briton's future.

Speaking to OE24, Wolff casually brushed off the rumors and stated that they surface whenever Hamilton's contract is about to expire.

He admits that it is awkward for two good friends to talk about money and discuss the new contract. However, he is confident that both the team and the driver will find common ground.

He said:

“These rumors come up every two years when we have to sign a new contract. But none of this is true. We discuss normally, without any time pressure. I said that too. It’s just uncomfortable that two friends, two blood brothers who have been through thick and thin for ten years, suddenly have to discuss money."

Wolff added:

"I’m firmly convinced that we’ll find each other, there’s not a millimeter of doubt for me. I can’t imagine anything else. If we give Lewis a competitive car, he will win for a long time. Look at Tom Brady and what he was still capable of in his 40s.”

Lewis Hamilton's current contract ends after the 2023 F1 season.

