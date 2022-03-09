"He made us feel like we were idiots" - Former Ferrari sporting director on Fernando Alonso's racecraft

Fernando Alonso's time at Ferrari was not without a few moments of magic. The Spaniard left the Italian constructor with a certain amount of respect garnered within the team. One of those Ferrari team members was the current head of the Aprilia MotoGP department, Massimo Rivola.

The then-sporting director at Ferrari recalls how Fernando Alonso showed a knack for reading the race much better than even the strategists sitting in the pit box. Speaking to Il Foglio, Rivola said:

“No one can read the races like he can. He often made us feel like idiots on the pit wall because he saw things before us. We were sitting in front of the computers and he was doing something completely different, yet he understood things before others did. He is one of the drivers from whom you learn a lot.”

Alonso's time at Ferrari was not without success. The Spanish driver almost won the title twice in 2010 and 2012 only to lose out in the last race of the season to Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc shows similarities to Fernando Alonso

Massimo Rivola took over as the head of Ferrari Drivers Academy in 2016. According to the Italian, Charles Leclerc shows striking similarities to how Fernando Alonso used to operate. Comparing the two, Rivola said:

“It was nice to work with him. We knew right away that he was champion material. In a way he reminded me a lot of Alonso: he always wanted to win and he couldn’t accept loss. He couldn’t have taken that seriously. We worked on that, but also on managing fear, anger and thinking about his mistakes. On average you can make one mistake in fifteen corners, but you can’t think about that in the next fourteen corners. He’s done a great job and he’s gotten a lot better. And I think the tragedies he’s been through, from Jules Bianchi to his father, have made him even stronger.”

It's always interesting to see how similar some of these top-tier drivers are when it comes to their intrinsic characteristics. Alonso was truly an elite driver during his time at Ferrari. Now, Leclerc stands out as Ferrari's biggest hope when it comes to winning the title.

It does need to be seen whether the Monegasque driver will be able to win the title that has eluded Ferrari since 2007.

Edited by Anurag C