"He was never fazed by the difficulties he experienced growing up": When Lewis Hamilton shared adoration for his younger brother 

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton once said that his younger brother Nicolas was "unfazed" by the difficult circumstances given his condition. The British driver grew up in humble surroundings in Stevenage with his father working multiple jobs to keep his racing career afloat.

Hamilton's parents separated when he was a young kid and the Brit lived with his mother and two older half-sisters until 12. Nicolas, who is eight years Lewis's junior, has suffered from cerebral palsy since childhood.

Speaking to Serena Williams in a feature published by Interview Magazine in 2017, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his brother's condition and praised his resilience.

"He was just a little fat sack of sparks, a little chubby baby. He has cerebral palsy, but he was never fazed by the difficulties he experienced growing up, not once. He was told that he wouldn’t walk, that he wouldn’t be able to play drums, that he wouldn’t be able to race a car—and he’s done all those things."

"He’s defied the odds, defied disability. I look at him and I’m so inspired, by his mentality and by how incredible the body and the mind are. There’s really nothing you can’t do. My brother has proved that."

Despite his challenging situations, Niccolas Hamilton has had a racing career of his own in the British Tour Car Championships, with his best finish of 24th coming in 2023.

Lewis Hamilton discusses his passion for music and releasing an album

Former Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton said that while he was very passionate about music, but was very "meticulous" in his approach. During the aforementioned interview, Hamilton was asked by Serena Williams if he ever thought of releasing his music album.

In response, the seven-time F1 champion highlighted his perfectionist side and said:

"I have so much music, but I’m meticulous. I’m like, 'You’ve got to redo that part, redo that part.' And people are like, 'Just forget that and go ahead with it.' But it’s all about perfection, about trying to make it as good as you can."

Claiming that trying to release an album would take away the fun, Hamilton added:

"It’s just something I love doing, and I think if I start to focus on trying to release something, it might take the fun away from my passion. It’s a bit like you, when you do karaoke every day; it’s a release for you. You should definitely do some music."

The seven-time F1 world champion is often spotted mingling with the people involved in the world of music both on and off the track.

With Lewis Hamilton entering his 40s this year and possibly heading into the twilight of his racing career, many have speculated about the possibility of the Ferrari driver dropping an album after he bids farewell to his racing career.

