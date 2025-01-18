"He never really loses it": Oscar Piastri compared with 6x IndyCar champion Scott Dixon by F1 Youtuber

F1 YouTuber Josh Revell compared Oscar Piastri to IndyCar champion Scott Dixon over traits to extract performance from challenging situations. Revell was perplexed over Piastri lacking consistency in the 2024 season and urged fans to give him some time to mature.

McLaren had a breakout season in 2024 as the team won the constructors' championship after a gap of 26 years. An upgrade project introduced during the Miami Grand Prix led to a sudden shift in pace and overall performance of the MCL38. McLaren beat RB20's pace, and Lando Norris turned into Max Verstappen's direct championship rival.

However, as McLaren wanted to give Norris a legitimate shot at winning the championship, Piastri had to play second fiddle at times. Moreover, the Australian driver's inconsistency played a huge role as well.

Recently, famous F1 YouTuber Josh Revell compared Piastri to IndyCar champion Scott Dixon. He drew similarities between the two racing drivers' traits to extract performance from precarious situations.

On The Blatantly Biased Racing Podcast, Revell said:

"Nothing about Piastri's inconsistencies last year made sense because his temperament and the way he goes about racing, you would think that would lend to consistency above everything else. He reminds me of Scott Dixon. Dixon was not quite as fast as what he used to be. But he would find ways to get himself into a race win.

"Piastri has the exact same sort of qualities I feel, and you can rely on this guy to extract things all the time, and he's got a cool head; he never really loses it, so it made no sense that he had such a wayward year." [21.00]

Despite inconsistency and team orders, Oscar Piastri finished P4 in the championship with 292 points. He won two races in Hungary and Azerbaijan before securing six additional podium finishes.

Oscar Piastri reflected on learnings from the 2024 season

Oscar Piastri at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

McLaren young driver Oscar Piastri had a successful season in 2024, where he finished P4 in the drivers' championship. While reflecting on his 2024 season, the Australian driver told Autosport:

"Maybe now that I know some more people, I'm not as afraid to be a bit more pushy in what I ask for. But I have certainly not changed my personality from year to year. That just comes with experience, and the best way I can help is by trying to do my best every weekend.”

Piastri will have his sights set on competing for the drivers' championship alongside Norris in the upcoming season. He will hope to get off to a strong start at his home Grand Prix in Australia that will begin the F1 season in March.

