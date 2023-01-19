"He is not a party boy" - Lewis Hamilton's closest ally once defended him amidst growing concerns over his lifestyle

From the time Lewis Hamilton stepped into Formula 1, he has made the news on a regular basis — be it for his performances on the track or his moves off it.

A few years ago, Hamilton came under criticism for his lifestyle, with rumors of his love for partying making the most noise. His physiotherapist Angela Cullen, however, was quick to defend him and quash all rumors.

The New Zealand native dismissed talk of Hamilton being a "party boy" and said (via GPtoday):

"I have spent the whole year with him [Lewis Hamilton] and we partied maybe four times," Cullen said. He is not a party boy. If he has a three-week recovery between races he might have a drink to celebrate a race win, but if there is a race meeting the next week, he won’t drink at all."

She added:

"He occasionally does crazy things but no more than any normal person. He is the most amazingly talented and dedicated athlete."

Lewis Hamilton set to extend Mercedes contract till 2025

Despite critics bashing him for his personal life, Lewis Hamilton has managed to tune out all the criticism and deliver when on the track. He won seven Formula 1 world titles and helped establish Mercedes F1 as the grid's most successful team in recent years.

While his contract with the Silver Arrows runs out at the end of 2023, he is set to sign a two-year contract extension that would keep him with the team until the end of the 2025 season. Sportune reported that the Briton's new contract will entail a $49 million (£40 million) annual salary.

Team principal Toto Wolff has always remained positive about Hamilton's contract extension. He previously expressed confidence in the 38-year-old staying at the team beyond 2023. He said:

“Well, the job list is pretty long [with] what’s needed to be done! Certainly, Lewis’s contract is one of the topics that we will tackle over the winter, but there is no firm deadline.”

He added:

“Absolutely [confident]. Lewis is part of the team, and the team is part of Lewis. [There’s] no reason not to continue.”

