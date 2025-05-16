"He pies me off every time"- George Russell calls out fellow F1 driver for ignoring him

Mercedes driver George Russell called out his friend and Williams F1 driver Alex Albon for standing him up on multiple occasions after the latter's recent accusations. The two drivers have been friends for over a decade and even made their debut at the pinnacle of motorsport together in 2019.

The Brit even helped his mate get a seat in the sport with the Grove-based outfit for the 2022 season when Albon sat out of the 2021 campaign. The Thai driver, who has grown up in London, has been racing with Russell since their junior days and have maintained a friendship despite the competitive nature of their job.

However, while appearing on the Fast and the Curious podcast, George Russell called out Alex Albon for sending him up "multiple times" and prioritizing spending time with his girlfriend, Lily He, saying:

"I've text Alex on numerous occasions to make plans and he just pies me off all the time. Especially when his girlfriend Lily's around he's one of those who wouldn't like get back to you in weeks and then the girlfriend leaves, he's "Hey mate you fancy a coffee?", I'm like "Ah now you want me?" (32:40)

On the same podcast, Alex Albon had accused George Russell of ignoring him recently between the Miami Grand Prix and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix when both drivers were in Monaco.

Alex Albon pulls back the curtain on George Russell standing him up

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon stated that George Russell "aired" him recently and preferred to spend his time off track on his yacht with his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt.

The 28-year-old revealed on the Fast and the Curious podcast:

"I was in Monaco last week and I asked him like, "All right let me know if you're up to do anything I'm free. Basically, he said "Oh yeah yeah I'm busy I'm busy." He was on a yacht for two days. Basically he aired me. He didn't tell me what he was doing but he was on a yacht literally in Monaco," (17:19)

George Russell too admitted that he did "aired" his friend and gave his justification, adding:

"I just presumed he wouldn't be around. So yeah we was on the boat at the weekend, there may have been space for him may not have been space for him I don't know." (33:07)

On the racing front, the Mercedes driver heads into Imola with a whole lot of confidence given his form in the 2025 season. The Brit is the only driver on the grid to score four podiums after the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

For his efforts in the W16, Russell currently occupies P4 in the driver's standings with 93 points to his name.

