"He’s not Alonso; The fuel in the tank will quickly evaporate"- Fans react to Mercedes' boss remarks asking Lewis Hamilton to drive till 400 races

Last month, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff confessed that he hopes that Lewis Hamilton can complete up to 400 races with the team before he decides to retire from F1. Fans, however, believe that the Briton could potentially retire at the end of next season if things continue the way they are at Mercedes.

Wolff said:

“We talked a few weeks ago about how long our partnership can go and the figure discussed was about five to 10 years, so I think we can go to 400. Someone once said you have not just got to win the eighth - why not ten? Says he who is a second of the pace.”

Earlier this year, George Russell replaced Valtteri Bottas to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and has outperformed the seven-time world champion on several occasions.

Hamilton completed his 300th race start last month at the 2022 French Grand Prix to become one of only five drivers to have achieved this milestone in F1. Fernando Alonso is the only other driver in this exclusive club to be racing on the current grid. Fans argue that the Mercedes driver will not be able to achieve the same milestone as the Spaniard, who recently celebrated his 41st birthday.

Lewis Hamilton also previously insinuated that he does not intend to retire anytime soon while thinking about his future after Sebastian Vettel announced his plans to retire at the end of the season.

As reported by Motorsport, the 37-year-old said:

“Before you know it, Fernando will not be here. And then, who was there after that? I’ll be the oldest I guess! But, no, it’s not made me think about that [retirement]. I’m thinking about how I can improve this car. I’m thinking about what the steps I need to take to get this team winning again, what is the road map to winning another world championship?”

Fans react to Toto Wolff's remarks about Lewis Hamilton achieving 400 race starts

Lewis Hamilton admits he has difficulty "finding balance"

Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that while he has certainly gotten better at it over time, he still struggles to find a work/life balance. In his recent interview with GQ Magazine, he spoke about the importance of making time for friends and family amidst the stress that comes with racing.

He said:

“Just like everyone, I have great difficulty finding balance. When I was younger, it was all about staying focused and doing my job so it took me a long time to carve out time in my schedule to make sure I do other things I love and tap into my creativity. Now, whether it’s special projects, exercise or music, I make sure I implement finding things that create balance into my lifestyle and spend time with family and friends.”

The Briton currently stands sixth in the drivers' standings with 146 points to his name.

