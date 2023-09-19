"He’s just so f****** dirty": Former Red Bull driver's frustrated rant about Sergio Perez during 2023 F1 Singapore GP

Williams driver Alex Albon was upset with Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez during the 2023 Singapore GP last weekend. Perez pulled on Albon several times before ultimately bumping into him and throwing him way out of the points with just four laps remaining.

The race was bad for both Red Bulls who dropped from the top of the grid for the first time this season. However, at one point, Alex Albon was comfortably battling at P10 with Liam Lawson right ahead of him. He was also under threat from Sergio Perez right behind him, who was trying to push hard and bring at least a single point in the race.

Albon repeatedly told his team that the driver was late braking and trying to move into the small gap that the Williams created through each corner:

"He’s just so f****** dirty."

"He (Sergio Perez) tried to do that move to me two or three times before and I had to miss him. I had to pull out last time to stop him from hitting me."

Although it is apparent that Albon tried to keep himself safe all of the time, Perez eventually came close enough. He made contact from the inside of turn 13, and (literally) threw the Thai driver out of the points, rejoining the track behind the Haas of Kevin Magnussen at P14.

This could have been another point finish for him in this surprisingly good season for Williams, however, he had to join his teammate out of the points.

Sergio Perez kept position despite post race time penalty

With his dangerous move on Alex Albon, it was clear that Checo would have to face the penalties from the stewards after the race. He later overtook Liam Lawson to gain P9 on the track, and after George Russell (running P3 at the time) crashed on the final lap, he moved up to P8.

Sergio Perez was eventually given a five-second time penalty which was added to his race time after the end of the Grand Prix. However, as he built a seven-second gap over the AlphaTauri behind him within four laps, he kept his position.

Interestingly though, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were not even close to being in the competition that they gave to the entire grid this season. They had not let any other team come close to them in the races

However, Ferrari, who looked quite strong, beat them as Carlos Sainz won the race, followed by the McLaren of Lando Norris and Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

Even though Verstappen might win the world championship, this season could get interesting in the final few rounds. That is if the top now stays the same as it was in Singapore.