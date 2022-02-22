"He’s just a normal lad" - Max Verstappen doesn't need 'high-profile life' like Lewis Hamilton, according to Red Bull boss

Max Verstappen is a normal person outside the car and the world of F1, according to Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner. The Milton Keynes team principal revealed that the Dutchman does not fancy a high-profile lifestyle, and enjoys his racecraft thoroughly.

Describing the reigning world champion’s personality to Talk Sport, Horner said:

“Outside the car, he’s just a normal lad. A nice guy that likes his sport, big into his football, and loves his gaming, too. He’s just a nice guy who doesn’t need a high-profile life, and just loves what he does.”

Horner revealed that the young Dutchman did not fancy a celebrity lifestyle or a high-profile lifestyle like Lewis Hamilton or many others in the sport. Verstappen is a normal person who enjoys football and e-gaming apart from his love for racing and Formula 1, according to the Red Bull CEO.

Praising the Dutch champion’s qualities and instincts, Horner said:

“He’s got that inner burning desire. He’s a real fighter. You know when you put him in the car, he’s going to give you 110 per cent.”

Describing the Dutchman’s instincts, Horner said that the Red Bull F1 champion guarantees performance every time he’s in a car. The 23-year-old world champion led more than half the laps during the 2021 season, and almost delivered a podium result in most of the rounds on the calendar.

Christian Horner says the world championship has not changed Max Verstappen

Winning the world championship has not changed Max Verstappen as an individual, according to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. The Milton Keynes team boss believes that although the Dutchman has matured since his debut with the team, he is the same individual he was before winning the title.

On being asked if the world title had changed the Dutch champion, Horner said:

“No it’s not at all. He’s matured since he came to us as a 17-year-old, but he’s still very much the same guy with the same values. He’s great to work with.”

The Dutchman’s title has been overshadowed by the Abu Dhabi GP controversy, despite his credentials as a world champion. Unfortunately, the reigning champion will be under pressure to defend his title in the upcoming season as a result of the controversy.

