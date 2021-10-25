"Liverpool totally destroyed Manchester United" - F1 superstar Max Verstappen reacts to Virgil van Dijk's praise of him after United States Grand Prix victory

Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen has hailed fellow Dutchman and Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk following Liverpool's emphatic victory over Manchester United. Van Dijk and the Reds thrashed United 5-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Max Verstappen has himself earned a lot of praise from various sportsmen following a tenacious drive at the 2021 United States Grand Prix. Verstappen kept Lewis Hamilton behind to win in Austin, Texas.

When Verstappen was told about Van Dijk's compliments, the Red Bull superstar reacted by stating that Liverpool had destroyed Manchester United. He felt the Reds' strong defense was a major reason for the victory. The Formula 1 driver said:

“Yeah yeah totally destroyed Man United. Great defense you know.”

Liverpool were in supreme form against Manchester United as they ran out 5-0 winners at Old Trafford. The Reds were relentless from the very beginning, scoring four goals in the first-half. They added a fifth and controlled the game in the second-half to secure the result against a 10-men Manchester United side.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen did not have a similarly smooth outing compared to Liverpool's time at Old Trafford. The 24-year-old Dutchman had to work extremely hard to keep a fast Lewis Hamilton behind. Hamilton was on fresher tires compared to Verstappen's Red Bull as well.

Liverpool and Max Verstappen are involved in their respective title races

Both Liverpool and Max Verstappen are very much involved in their respective title races. The 24-year-old Formula 1 driver is currently leading the Drivers' World Championship by 12 points with just five races remaining in the 2021 season.

Max Verstappen is aiming to become the first non-Mercedes driver to win the World Championship in the turbo-hybrid era which has been in effect since 2014.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are involved in a much closer title race in the Premier League. The Reds are battling the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea for glory this season.

Liverpool are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League this season. The Reds have won both of their last two games by a 5-0 margin, first against Watford and then against Manchester United.

After nine games, Chelsea are at the top of the Premier League charts with Liverpool just one point behind the Blues. Manchester City are two points behind Chelsea in third place.

Manchester United were deemed one of the favorites for the Premier League title at the beginning of the season. However, a run of four winless games has seen them drop down to seventh in the standings. The Red Devils are currently eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

