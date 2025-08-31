"He's just so stupid": Carlos Sainz rages at Liam Lawson for crashing into him during the F1 Dutch GP

Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson came together on the safety car restart at the 2025 Dutch GP. The Spaniard tried to make a move on the Kiwi heading into turn one for P7, but the two collided, leading Sainz to claim that Lawson was stupid for his actions.

The Williams driver arrived at the Dutch GP with the hopes of reigniting the spark in his F1 career after a sub-optimal first half of the season. Though the early trends of the weekend helped him get into Q3, he lined up ninth on the grid.

Sainz then moved up the order after a safety car period and tried a shot at snatching away P7 from Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson. While Sainz had momentum on his side as he tried a move on the outside of turn one, his rival did not pay heed to his potential move, and the two collided.

This left the two drivers with massive damage to their cars as they soon plummeted down the field. Infuriated by Lawson not leaving him any space and ruining his race, Sainz said over the radio:

"He's just so stupid, oh my god. This guy, it's always the same guy."

On the other hand, the FIA penalized the Spaniard for the incident. They pinned a 10-second penalty on the Williams driver, as they held Carlos Sainz responsible for the whole ordeal.

Carlos Sainz opens up about his unexpected difficulties with Williams

Williams' Carlos Sainz after the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz has not had the start to his Williams chapter the way he had hoped. Alex Albon has been the team leader, as he has brought an impressive 54 points for the squad in the first 14 Grand Prix weekends, in comparison to Sainz's 16 points.

While this performance delta left many scrambling for answers, as the 30-year-old was one of the drivers who claimed multiple race wins last year, Sainz himself revealed that he has struggled to adapt to the FW47's sensitiveness. He said, via Motorsport Week:

"Yeah, and you also need to know this as a driver, that’s why I didn’t expect this car to be so sensitive to these kind of things. I’ve never had it before in my life, in my career, but it is something that I’ve been learning through the year. I’m trying to adapt and trying to understand the best way I can."

Meanwhile, Sainz was left frustrated after knowing that he was penalized for the incident with Lawson, as his mid-race radio chatter highlighted. However, the FIA has remained stern on their decision, with the 30-year-old slated to have another torrid race weekend in the paddock after a strong start.

