Felipe Massa reveals that there has not been any communication with Lewis Hamilton over the legal proceedings concerning the 2008 world championship. Speaking exclusively to PlanetF1 in an interview, the Brazilian felt that there will be a point when the Briton will have to communicate or express his opinion on the subject.

Bernie Ecclestone revealed that the 2008 Singapore GP was originally going to be removed from the points tally of the championship according to the regulations, but was not. The removal of the result from the points tally would have made Felipe Massa world champion by one point. The Brazilian’s championship moment had lasted a few seconds, until Hamilton passed Timo Glock to finish fifth and seal the title.

Asked if he had a conversation with Lewis Hamilton regarding his legal case, Felipe Massa explained:

“No, we haven’t had any communication. Everything that we are doing is not against Lewis. I mean, I really respect Lewis as a driver for everything that he’s done, he’s one of the best drivers in the history of Formula One. So many records, with many titles. But what I’m doing is against the result of a manipulated race. At the point in the race where the manipulation happened, I was leading, I was first in that race.”

He added:

“So it’s nothing against Lewis. I really like Lewis as a driver and he’s doing a lot of things for justice, so many different kinds of justice in the world. I think, one time, he will need to speak and talk about the situation. I think it’s pretty clear I’m not doing anything against him. I’m doing it against the justice of the sport.”

Disappointed at losing the title at the last corner of the last lap in the Brazilian GP, Felipe Massa hasn't gotten over the close shave with being a world champion. While he admitted not having heard from Hamilton, he clarified that he is not against the Briton either.

Although the ramifications of his legal proceedings could affect Hamilton's maiden title, the Brazilian feels the battle is not against the British driver but against the manipulation of the sport. As of now, Toto Wolff has dismissed the merits of the case and termed it as a 'telenovela'. The Mercedes champion has refrained from engaging in any conversation on the subject in the public domain.

Felipe Massa reveals his son is the main reason behind him fighting for justice

Felipe Massa believes Bernie Ecclestone’s interview opened a can of worms after he suggested that the 2008 Singapore GP was to be excluded. The Brazilian felt that watching the former F1 supremo’s interview and that of former race director Charlie Whiting and FIA President Max Mosley made him want to fight for justice. Massa revealed that his son questioning him about the interviews and not taking any action resulted in his pursuit of justice.

Further explaining the reasons behind the legal proceedings, the former Ferrari driver said:

“When I am at home, and I see my phone after the Bernie Ecclestone interview, after the Charlie Whiting interview in the Max Mosley documentary that he knew at the last race of the season at Interlagos what happened in the Singapore race and after my son knew about it – he asked me ‘you are not doing anything?’. So I’m doing that for justice. I really believe what I’m doing is correct because this is not acceptable. We’re not talking about a broken engine, or someone pushing me out of the race. We’re not talking about the sporting situation, we’re talking about the manipulation that changed the result.”

Still emotional about the moment the championship slipped away, Ecclestone’s interview gave Felipe Massa fresh hope to evaluate his legal options. While many believe the whole farce might not change the outcome of the 2008 championship, the Brazilian hopes the legal proceedings will lead to a positive and just outcome. Realistically, any legal action taken over the matter is 15 years too late to lead to anything constructive.