  • "He’s retiring it looks like": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton teasing a major update on social media

"He’s retiring it looks like": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton teasing a major update on social media

By Samyak Sharma
Published Jul 28, 2025 12:07 GMT
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Sprint And Qualifying - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton at the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton has teased some major news via his Instagram story on Sunday, with the date August 8 in focus. F1 fans online have reacted to this teaser, with many of them joking about what could be the possible revelation.

Lewis Hamilton was voted as the driver of the day at the Belgian Grand Prix as the Ferrari man finished seventh after having started from the pit lane at Spa-Francorchamps.

Just a few moments after his brilliant comeback drive, Hamilton shared a video of a burning matchstick via his Instagram story on Sunday. This also featured a matchbox which had the date "08.08" written on it. This has got the 7x world champion's fans excited about what he could be revealing on August 8.

F1 fans on X shared their reactions to this teaser by Hamilton, with many of them joking about the possibility of what the announcement could be about.

"It’s clearly a burnt out match. He’s retiring it looks like," joked one user.
"He’s gonna burn the SF 25 in a live stream. Yayyy," joked another fan.
"He will BÚRN MARANELLO," joked yet another user.
Here are some more reactions to Lewis Hamilton's teaser:

"IS HE DROPPING MUSIC OMG," wondered one fan.
"Whatever the song is, I've Shazam'd it and it doesn't exist 👀," stated another user.
"Another new business adventure, hopefully not related to smoking or vaping, new single or album from Lewis would be much better😀," said another fan.
Hamilton overtook multiple drivers while the conditions were still wet at the start of the Belgian GP to get closer to the top 10 on Sunday. Then the veteran made the right call to switch to slick tires on lap 11, one lap before any other driver. This decision catapulted him into the point-scoring positions.

Lewis Hamilton finished the race in P7

Lewis Hamilton during the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton during the Belgian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton was unable to make too much progress after his brilliant start to the race, though, as he got stuck behind the Williams of Alex Albon. The 40-year-old had to settle for a P7 finish after having started the race like a house on fire. Speaking after the race, Hamilton branded the Belgian GP as one to "put behind" him, while still reflecting on the positives to come out of Spa.

"This one is definitely one to put behind me," Hamilton said. [via Formula1.com]
"I definitely feel confident going forward and learned more about the car today. I'll set that up better for next week [in Hungary]. I don't see why we can't have better results moving forward," he added.

The Briton's race weekend was largely hindered by two poor performances in qualifying. He was knocked out in the first part of both the qualifying for the Sprint as well as the main race.

Edited by pranavsethii
