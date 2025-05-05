"He’s salty Max Verstappen lost him the race": Fans react to Lando Norris calling out the Dutch driver's racing antics in the F1 Miami GP

F1 fans were frustrated after McLaren driver Lando Norris called out Red Bull driver Max Verstappen for his racing antics during their battle at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The British driver started alongside the four-time F1 world champion on the front row and was immediately wheel-to-wheel with him in Turn 2 after the latter went wide in Turn 1.

However, the five-time F1 race winner was pushed off the track during his battle with the Dutchman, which meant he dropped down the grid to P6 and had to make his way back up to the podium positions. The duo once again went head-to-head after Norris fought his way back to P3 in quick time.

But, Max Verstappen made his life difficult and caused him valuable time despite being in the faster car. In the post-race press conference, Lando Norris gave his take on Max Verstappen's racing antics in Miami and said:

"It was fine. He’s fighting hard, but it’s up to him to do that. He’s ruining his own race. He’s not racing very smart. He probably could have finished third today, and he didn’t because of that. So yeah, he’s fighting, that is always expected, but that’s what it is."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Lando Norris's comments on X, with one fan claiming:

"He’s salty that Max lost him the race. He knows perfectly well his logic here doesn’t follow."

"Lando is pissed that Max fought him. Kz, he knows if Max hadn't, Lando would have been able to catch Oscar. This is what Lando thinks. We all know he waffles a lot."

"Swap cars and see how Lando does lol. He can’t even beat his teammate," said a fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"Not a fan of him anymore, he’s a bit whiny and childish. And his teammate is kicking his backside," wrote a fan.

"The arrogance of this guy. And... hey Norris, you actually destroyed your own race. Ask Oscar how to race against Max," suggested another.

"Yeah whatever man didn’t your teammate just overtake you in wins focus on that," advised another.

Lando Norris ultimately finished ahead of Max Verstappen and now leads him by 16 points in P2.

Lando Norris comments on fighting to get a podium

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he enjoyed fighting other cars in his bid to make his way back to P2 and get another podium.

He told the media after the race that he wanted to keep his teammate Oscar Piastri 'in his sights', saying:

"It was good fun. It was enjoyable. I never wanted to let Oscar get too far out of my sights, but I had to put up a good challenge in the first quarter or third of the race trying to get past the Mercedes, trying to get past the Williams, trying to get past Max," Norris said.

Oscar Piastri now has more race wins than Lando Norris despite having four years less experience in the sport.

