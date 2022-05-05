"He’s a very smart guy so he learned a lot from this" - Williams boss says he underestimated Alex Albon after his year away from F1

Williams Racing team principal Jost Capito is impressed with how Alex Albon has performed for the team after a year away from the sport.

According to Capito, the year off was probably the best thing that could have happened to Albon. The German believes it gave the Thai racer the opportunity to learn how other experienced drivers approach challenges in F1.

He told Racer.com:

"As he worked with Red Bull, he was at most of the races, and he’s seen how the interaction of the driver and team is, and then as he was in the team he’s seen how the drivers could impact the team and how the team reacted, which is something a driver normally doesn’t get.

"He’s seen then after the meetings, what has gone on in the team, and he benefited a lot from that. He’s a very smart guy so he learned a lot from this."

Jost explained how Albon was settling well in the team while admitting that he underestimated how much one could improve in a year outside the sport. He said:

"Alex is settling in fantastically, I think it is the best that could have happened to the team. But what I was underestimating is what he gained through having a year outside the car."

Alex Albon needed "second chance" to reach full potential

Jost Capito believes Alex Albon was able to study both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez from a distance last season.

According to the Williams Racing team principal, the 26-year-old used that knowledge to improve his own ability. He said:

“I think it’s improved his capability of demanding something from the team and getting it done, because he knows how to approach the team, he has seen the different ways of drivers approaching the team and how they got supported. So he learned an awful lot."

“On the other hand he is very happy to be back in the car, because it’s his second chance. And very often the second chance is needed to really get to the full potential.”

Albon's return to the sport has been nothing short of impressive. The driver has scored a point for Williams Racing and has completely dominated his teammate.

For someone who was majorly out of favor at the end of the 2020 campaign, Albon has surely ticked all the boxes this season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh