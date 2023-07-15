“He’s very into the sustainability thing”: Formula E star Pascal Wehrlein opens up about “role model” Sebastian Vettel

Pascal Wehrlein believes Sebastian Vettel is a great role model as an individual, particularly with his contribution to sustainability causes.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda ahead of the 2023 Rome ePrix, the Porsche Formula E driver claimed that Vettel has always been an inspiration to him and he has been an admirer of his work and achievements.

Asked if he plans to join his former F1 mentor and friend in his sustainability causes, Porsche driver said:

“I saw him actually few days ago, because we live in the same area. He’s very into the sustainable thing. So its great to see that. Yeah definitely.”

On being inspired by the four-time F1 world champion, Pascal Wehrlein said:

“Definitely I think he is a role model not only as a driver, but also as a person.”

On his plans to go and watch Vettel drive at Nordschleife in September, the Formula E driver said:

“Probably not. I will go to holiday because season is over then and that’s the only time because we start testing already in October. Is it October in Valencia? Yeah I think so. Maybe you will see me somewhere at a pool.”

Pascal Wehrlein is looking forward to a strong finish to his Formula E title campaign

Opening the season with a win in Mexico, Pascal Wehrlein had spoken to Sportskeeda earlier in the year about his title campaign and plans for the championship.

The former F1 driver believes the Rome ePrix weekend is going to be an extremely important one for Porsche and himself. The German manufacturer leads the constructors championship while Wehrlein is among four contenders for the title.

The former Sauber F1 team driver feels the championship is likely to go down to the wire at the final rounds of the calendar in London. Outlining his expectations for the Rome ePrix weekend, Pascal Wehrlein said:

"To win every race, from now until the end. Then we win both championships. I mean the expectations for this weekend is to clearly score as many points as possible because I think the title or both titles will be decided in London and you want to bring yourself in a good position in London."

He added:

"Will be a very important weekend this one, maybe even the most important one. Because we are four drivers still in the fight for the championship, and you know it could also be that after this weekend there are only two or three left for London. We want to make sure we are in a strong position for London. We can win both championships and overall (I am) very happy with the season we have had so far."

Noted as one of the best junior talents to graduate out of the German championships, Pascal Wehrlein did not have a very successful stint in F1. He lucked out in the musical chairs of the sport, in an era where pay drivers jeopardized most of the seats on the grid.

However, the former Mercedes and Ferrari reserve driver had a successful stint with the Mahindra Formula E team after which he moved to the German team Porsche and started to flourish.

The 2023 season has been his most successful season after his dominant DTM victory where he became the youngest DTM champion at the age of 21.