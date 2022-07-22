"He is very self-critical and admits mistakes immediately"- Aston Martin boss details why he wants Sebastian Vettel to stay with the team in 2023 F1 season

Sebastian Vettel is known to be one of the greatest and most experienced F1 drivers in the history of the sport, with four world championship titles to his name. Aston Martin boss Mike Krack is especially appreciative of the German's work ethic, because of which he would certainly want to retain Vettel for the upcoming season.

Emphasizing that Vettel is an invaluable asset to the team, in an interview with SPORT1, Krack said:

“It starts with the fact that he’s a four-time world champion, so he has a wealth of experience and is still super fast. What’s more, he has a work ethic that I’ve never experienced with any other racing driver. But he was always like that, from the beginning he was an extremely hard worker. He is often there before the meetings to take a moment to look at the data and then make suggestions.”

“But he doesn’t just give technical tips. He deals with everything and also makes suggestions, for example, on how to improve the team structure. But he does it all in a nice and constructive way. Not everyone can do that. Many racing drivers are quickly frustrated and put unnecessary pressure on the media. I’ve never experienced that with Sebastian. In addition, he is very self-critical and admits mistakes immediately. Which multiple world champion can claim that?”

Sebastian Vettel further clarifies his future plans in F1

Speculation regarding Sebastian Vettel's future plans has grown rapidly over the past few months. Although the Aston Martin driver recently confirmed that he has no intention of retiring anytime soon, no clarifications have been made regarding his seat or contract with the team, which is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season.

In a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 French GP, Vettel said:

“I’m racing this weekend, and the next one… Then obviously, I’ve said that at some point we’ll start to talk, and I’m talking to the team. I think there’s a clear intention to keep going, and we’ll see soon where we stand.”

Addressing rumors that he will be replacing Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren soon, he joked that Lando Norris still has a contract and continued to confirm that these are plain rumors. Sebastian Vettel said:

“No, I obviously know some people there, but I think it’s just rumours.”

Vettel has not had the smoothest run with Aston Martin so far, given that the team is currently running second to last in the constructors' standings.

